Randy Waldrum is unimpressed with the Nigeria Football Federation over the funds received to prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

According to the tactician, the NFF received a staggering $960,000 (approximately N1.45bn) from the world's football governing body

Waldrum further disclosed that his side went the team's technical crew comprised of 11 officials, even though FIFA allowed up to 22

A former Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has called out officials of the Nigeria Football Federation over $960,000 (approximately N1.45bn) received from FIFA in October 2022.

The world's football governing body handed the amount to all teams that qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Viral footage showed Waldrum claiming that the NFF failed to arrange pre-tournament camping for the team despite having received the funds.

Randy Waldrum alleged that the NFF received $960,000 from FIFA in October 2022. Photo: Chris Hyde.

Source: Getty Images

Waldrum claimed that the NFF failed to arrange pre-tournament camping for the team despite having received

The American coach said:

"I have a real close contact here in the US that is very connected with some of the board at FIFA. This person told me that in October, every country was given $960,000 from FIFA to prepare for the World Cup. Where is that money?"

Waldrum further lamented that the friendly tournament his team participated in was stressful and inadequate. He continued:

"We went to Japan, we flew in, played the game and went home. Some of our players didn’t arrive until the morning before the game.

"Five players who were going to start for me arrived the night before the game and travelled 16 hours on the plane. We wasted the last five days of that window to train."

He stressed that, despite FIFA allowing up to 22 officials in the team's technical crew, only 11 personnel travelled with his squad.

"FIFA also allows your technical staff up to 22 people. Well, we have only about 11. I don’t have an analyst, and I scout.

"The US has a scout in Europe watching teams play in exhibitions. We don’t even have scouts going with us to Australia. Everything I have to do is on videos and what I can pick up online."

Nigerians react to Waldrum's claims

Waldrum's allegation against the NFF has left Nigerians fuming. @Bbethel90 said:

"Imagine getting $960,000 for World Cup prep… and somehow the ‘prep’ becomes pure disappearance. No camp, no plan, just vibes. The players worked hard — the system failed them, as usual."

@letGodlead1 added:

"If they think they can just sweep this under the carpet, they should get ready, because the youths are coming with the kind of loud, united pressure that nobody can ignore, organise a protest and see what the youth can do, just point their homes abeg."

@FaotuHappy said:

"There is so much wrong with Nigeria and the problem is far deeper than what we see on the surface. The people in high positions have damaged this country and no one is questioning them or holding them accountable."

@AngriCitizen posited:

"This is why I hate the coping mechanism of Nigerians. If this atrocity happens in other countries, you'll see people asking for accountability and resignation. The players are not dragging them enough tbh, the whole NFF board needs to go."

Former NFA scribe calls for Tinubu's intervention

Meanwhile, a former secretary general of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (now NFF), Sani Toro, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the sad state of football in the country.

According to Vanguard, the football administrator blasted the players for exhibiting a high level of indiscipline during the World Cup play-off, which is one of the reasons Nigeria failed.

Toro said that the NFF's technical committee is run by incompetent individuals, with zero knowledge of football administration.

Randy Waldrum has alleged that the NFF misappropriated FIFA funds allocated to prepare for the 2022 Women's World Cup. Photo: Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Obi wants NFF job

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has disclosed that he is open to taking up the NFF leadership role, saying he is ready to help rebuild the country’s football structure under the right conditions.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder said he would only accept such a role if the system becomes transparent, accountable, and free from corruption.

Source: Legit.ng