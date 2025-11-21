A Nigerian lady has expressed her sadness after seeing a video of the recent tragic Kwara church attack

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the video of the brutal attack at a church in Eruku, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

The incident happened during a service when armed individuals entered the church premises, creating panic among the worshippers.

The attack left congregants scrambling for safety as shots were fired right inside the premises, as seen in a video from the attack.

Kwara attack: Lady shares observations about pastor

A lady identified as @balogun_onome on X shared what she observed about the pastor after watching the footage.

She mentioned that he was the first person to run during the attack, and shared how it made her feel.

The lady also spoke about how she felt when she saw the elderly woman struggling to hide during the attack.

Her X post read:

“When I watched this video below, my heart truly sank. I found myself focusing on the pastor, and it hurt to see that he was the first person to run. In that moment of danger, he was searching for a safe place for himself without showing any concern for the very church members he leads.

“The same pastor who asks us to pray for protection was desperately trying to secure his own safety. That alone broke me.

“It was painful to watch that elderly woman struggling to hide while the pastor had already left everyone behind in fear. Moments like this remind you that when things go wrong, sometimes you are truly on your own.

Sharing what she expected Christians to do, the lady added:

“God has given us wisdom, strength, and the ability to act, yet some still expect Him to intervene physically while they do nothing. Even in the Bible, battles were fought by people—with God’s guidance—not with empty words. Blood met blood, action met action.”

See her post below:

An X user @jiggy_chudi, who came across her post, agreed with what she said and commented:

"Well said."

