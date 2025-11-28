A Nigerian boy who was called a witch and abandoned 12 years ago has achieved a new milestone

The boy, who was rescued after being abandoned, has now gained admission into the university

The white lady who rescued him melted hearts as she shared his achievements, sparking reactions

A boy named Samuel, who was rescued after being accused of being a witch, has gained admission into the university.

The lady who saved him 12 years ago, Anja Ringgren Lovén, shared his latest photo from his university matriculation.

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she shared his viral old photo where he was rejected and branded a witch and a current one from his matriculation.

Anja's Facebook post read:

“I rescued Samuel 12 years ago. He was accused of being a witch and almost killed!

“After his rescue I sat down with him to eat food. Children accused of being witches are believed to be possessed by evil spirits so nobody wants to share food with them. To share food with Samuel was my way to make him know that I did not believe he was a witch!

“And now after 12 years under my care I watch with much pride Samuel celebrating his matriculation today. He did it !!”

“Congratulations Samuel ! 12 years ago, we shared a meal together and my only wish back then was for you to survive and get an education. My wish came true because of your support to Land of Hope. I’m forever grateful.”

Reactions as boy gains admission into university

Winnie Kubayi said:

"I wonder where does this barbaric act of believing that children are witches, come from? May you receive more strength to help more of these kids. Be blessed."

Blessing Otunsha Ashibita said:

"Congratulations to Samuel and God bless you people in land of hope for the wonderful work you're doing."

Ogechukwu Rosemary Orji said:

"Thank you Anja for all you've been doing to these rejected and aboundoned kids. God alone has your rewards. You inspire me alot. Remain blessed."

Peace Akpezi said:

"Thanks queen mother u re much greater Dan the title queen ur heart is purer Dan gold world fail me to describe u mama most times I cried while watching ur videos thanks may God continue to bless u n watch Over ur entire family n shield dem from harm."

Ezekiel Ugwuaba said:

"Anja, am so so passionate about you.U are different, you have God kind of heart, u are special breed sent for special assignment here on earth. God bless you Ma."

Vic Dan said:

"Congrats to Samuel and all the children at Land of Hope.Thanks Anja Ringgren Lovén for giving him hope in life. May God reward you greatly, Amen."

Source: Legit.ng