Abakaliki - Chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State have kicked against the position of the northern governors over power shift to the south, in 2023.

In separate interviews in Abakaliki, on Sunday, they said the north had no justification, for not backing a southerner to become president in 2023.

South-East Coordinator of the APC Youth League, Okenwa Uka, said even though the rotational presidency was not enshrined in the constitution, the matter on the ground, was an issue of conscience.

According to him, “Even though there is no provision in the constitution for rotational of power in the country, what we are talking about is an issue of conscience. Any zone or part of the country that desires it should have to negotiate for it with the other zones.

“There is this feeling within the south, that the people have not been fairly treated and is not as if we don’t have people who are qualified to be the president.

Uka continued, “And so even though power is negotiated, the south should be allowed to take a shot at the Presidency at this time. The President of Nigeria is the president of all parts of Nigeria and not a particular part of the country. I am of the opinion that our Governors should continue to negotiate.

“It should not be a war-like situation. I am of the view that diplomacy and negotiation should be deployed in trying to achieve this dream for the South.”

2023: Field northern candidate, lose southerners support, Akeredolu warns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, said any political party that fields a northern candidate for presidency in 2023 risks losing the support of southerners.

The governor made this known on Friday, September 17, in an interview on Channels Television on the resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum on the 2023 elections and the fact that the presidency must be zoned to the south.

Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the forum, said this was for the sake of justice and fairness. He argued that when President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, completes his second term in 2023, the next president should come from the south.

Former northern governor Adamu says zoning is unconstitutional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, told those agitating for the power shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 to bury their thought.

It was reported that Adamu who is the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly described the zoning as unconstitutional.

According to him, since the idea of zoning is not in the nation’s constitution, every eligible Nigerian was free to contest the 2023 presidential election regardless of his or her state of origin.

Source: Legit