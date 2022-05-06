The presidential candidacy of vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress has continued to raise some concerns

These concerns are being challenged by two different support groups convened for the two presidential hopefuls

Also, a meeting convened by the southwest stakeholders from the ruling APC is under contention by the support organisations

Some groups in the southwest region are at loggerheads over the presidential aspirations of two key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two groups - Bola Ahmed Tinubu Our Choice 2023 (BATOC23) and the Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo (PLO) - are in disagreement over the proposed meeting of southwest APC presidential aspirants.

Vanguard reports that the meeting, slated to hold on Friday, May 6, is being convened by the former governors of Osun and Ogun states, Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba.

There seems to be disagreement between two different groups supporting VP Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Some other APC stakeholders are part of the meeting scheduled to take place in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The convener of the BATOC23, Ayo Owoade said the meeting has become necessary to keep the southwest zone in a vantage position ahead of the 2023 election.

Owoade said with the meeting the zone should be able to strategies how an aspirant from the southwest would successfully get the APC presidential ticket.

However, contrary to Owoade's opinion, the convener of the PLO, Kayode Ajulo, alleged that the meeting had been prepared to favour a particular aspirant.

Also reacting to the scheduled meeting, the director of media and publicity for BATOC23, Abimbola Tooki called on the APC to ensure that all members are united with a focus to develop Nigeria.

BATOC23 throws support for conveners of the meeting

A statement released by the group said fairness and justice should be the watchword of APC in the zone in picking its candidate for the presidential election, ahead of 2023.

It added that:

“The conveners of the meeting should work to build a united front for the South West to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

"The party must also realise that in-fighting, internal wrangling and crisis will not help it to achieve its desired result in the forthcoming presidential election."

The Punch also reports that Tooki assured that BATOC23 believes that the party, at this time, needs a strong personality with a lot of experience, who can bring the nation together.

PLO group alleges a plan to shove a particular aspirant down throat of south westerners

But for Ajulo, the PLO is stating clearly that the meeting should be designed appropriately to promote fairness.

His words:

“This scheduled meeting should have been a welcome development but for the following configurations which were not rightfully designed.

“The composition of personality invited for this meeting is a testament to our position that the meeting is a sectional affair of the APC and clearly not in the interest of the southwest and Nigeria."

2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance

Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu had said the growing list of people joining the APC presidential race is a welcome development.

Tinubu who also wants to succeed President Buhari said the development shows that the country is not being abandoned.

The APC leader who spoke after meeting President Buhari also expressed optimism that the party will remain united after the presidential primary.

2023 presidency: I will support whoever Buhari favours, says Amaechi

Meanwhile, Amaechi on Friday, April 29, described himself as a very loyal person.

According to the former governor of Rivers state, true loyalty is tested when situations do not favour the person in question.

The minister said this during a consultative meeting at the Rivers APC secretariat on Friday.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari decides to choose another presidential aspirant other than himself, he will support the person.

Source: Legit.ng