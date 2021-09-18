The governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari's successor must come from the south in 2023

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has said any political party that fields a northern candidate for presidency in 2023 risks losing the support of southerners.

The Punch reports that Akeredolu made this known on Friday, September 17, in an interview on Channels Television on the resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum on the 2023 elections and the fact that the presidency must be zoned to the south.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu says a southerner must succeed Buhari in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the forum, said this was for the sake of justice and fairness.

Independent reports that he argued that when President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, completes his second term in 2023, the next president should come from the south.

Akeredolu said:

“There are about three political parties that are in the Southern Governors’ Forum, we have the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress. All of us are unanimous in our position that the next president of this country must come from the south.

“It has to come from the South. We are saying that there must be what I will call rotation. The justice of it and the fairness in it are what we are preaching. If my president – President Buhari — has been in office for eight years, it can’t be from the North. The next president must come from the south.”

Speaking on the critics who said competence should override zoning for the 2023 election, Akeredolu said there were competent persons both in the northern and southern regions.

He stated:

“There are many people that are competent. We have competent people in the North as we have competent people in the South, so the president can come from any part of the country.”

Former northern governor Adamu says zoning is unconstitutional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, told those agitating for the power shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 to bury their thought.

It was reported that Adamu who is the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly described the zoning as unconstitutional.

According to him, since the idea of zoning is not in the nation’s constitution, every eligible Nigerian was free to contest the 2023 presidential election regardless of his or her state of origin.

