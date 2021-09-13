Senator Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa state has declared that the zoning system is alien to the Nigerian constitution

The former governor, who made this known in Abuja on Monday, September 13, said that merit would be used to pick the party's candidate

Adamu also noted that it is wishful thinking for the people of the south to want to produce President Buhari's successor in 2023

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has told those agitating for the power shift to the southern part of the country in 2023 to bury their thought.

The Punch reports that Adamu who is the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly described the zoning as unconstitutional.

The APC senator, Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the north can produce President Buhari's successor in 2023.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the two-term former governor stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, September 13.

According to him, since the idea of zoning is not in the nation’s constitution, every eligible Nigerian was free to contest the 2023 presidential election regardless of his or her state of origin.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“Nowhere in the Nigerian constitution says we should zone any public office. There is federal character. But not that parties must zone positions for the presidency during the election.

“The constitution is being reviewed. If you want a specific provision that presidential positions be zoned, you say it – and tell us how you want it to be zoned.

“Is it going to be from one zone to another? You can’t just wish away, a situation that is fundamental to a country. You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. You can’t."

Adamu noted that the party should go by merit, adding that every party must find a way of selling itself in a manner that would garner the kind of votes that would win the election.

The senator stated:

“Do we have anything like that in the American constitution? Are we more democratic than the Americans? It is democracy. Why do you want to change it? Wishful thinking only. How do you zone it? Yes, somebody is saying the east has not had a president.

"I agree and I sympathise with them but the constitution says you can only become president through the ballot box. We have been saying it during elections that every vote must count. So, why do you want to zone? Zone your mind if you want to zone.”

APC finally announces October 2 for state congress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fixed the party’s state congress for Saturday, October 2.

It was reported that this was contained in a terse statement by the secretary of the party’s committee, James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Monday, September 13.

The secretary also said that the sale of forms for the congress begins on Wednesday, September 15.

Source: Legit