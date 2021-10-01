Top stories in Nigerian news media between Saturday, September 25 and Thursday, September 30, revolve around the federal government's plan to track and arrest wanted citizens throughout the country.

Trap set as Buhari's govt places 3,964 Nigerians on watchlist

The government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has placed 3,964 Nigerians on its watchlist.

The NIS forwarded the names of the citizens to security agencies at the international airports for arrest when sighted.

List of top 6 states that can confidently survive without any federal allocation

The Annual State Viability Index (ASVI) published by Economic Confidential had revealed some Nigerian states that can survive without the monthly federal allocations.

The ASVI measured the viability index of states using each state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as a percentage of its federal accounts allocation for the year.

List of top 8 states that can't survive without support from federal allocation

State governments in Nigeria get the revenues to fund their recurrent and capital expenditures from federal allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

While some are viable enough to survive without the federal allocation, there are others who can't do with the handouts from the central government.

The ASVI by Economic Confidential had shown some states that can't do with federal allocation.

After UN message, massive shake-up begins in President Buhari's govt

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, September 24, approved some major redeployment in the federal civil service.

In a statement released on Friday, Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of the civil service of the federation, announced that the redeployment of five permanent secretaries has been approved.

From Obasanjo to Buhari: List of loans borrowed under Nigeria's 4 presidents

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari stirred heated reactions from Nigerians when he tabled a fresh request for the approval of another set of loans before the Senate.

The Nigerian leader sought approval from the National Assembly to borrow $4,054,476,863.00, €710 million and a grant of $125 million.

Finally, location of Radio Biafra exposed, Nigerian government will be happy

Without question, the federal government of Nigeria will be happy that finally, the location of Radio Biafra has been exposed.

It is located at a tucked away down a quiet, leafy street in Peckham, southeast London.

Gunmen kill late Dora Akunyili’s husband in Anambra

The husband to late former information minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili, has been murdered by gunmen, according to reports.

He was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state on Tuesday, September 28.

