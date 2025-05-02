The NJC has suspended three judges for misconduct, including Justice Jane E. Inyang, Justice Inyang Ekwo, and Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu

Imo State's acting Chief Judge appointment has been declared invalid, and the NJC has mandated an investigation into other judicial officers

The NJC is pushing for transparency in judicial appointments, ensuring public involvement and compliance with constitutional standards

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended three prominent judges, including Court of Appeal Justice Jane E. Inyang, Federal High Court Justices Inyang Ekwo and Aminu Baffa Aliyu.

The suspensions are effective for one year without pay, as part of actions taken during the NJC's 108th meeting.

The decisions were made during the NJC's 108th meeting, which took place on April 29-30, 2025, and was chaired by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Vanguard reported.

Details of why the judges were suspended

Justice Jane E. Inyang, who served at the Court of Appeal, was found guilty of breaching the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

As reported by Leadership, she was involved in issuing improper ex parte orders in a business dispute.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, was also suspended for ruling on a case without hearing all parties involved.

Similarly, Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu of the Zamfara Division of the Federal High Court received a one-year suspension for ordering the restraint of security agencies.

Disciplinary actions and investigations

Apart from the judicial suspensions, the NJC also addressed the appointment of Imo State’s acting Chief Judge.

Specifically, the council has called for a reversal of the appointment made by Governor Hope Uzodimma, as it contravened constitutional provisions.

Additionally, several other judicial officers are being investigated for alleged misconduct, with nine committees empanelled to probe 27 officers.

NJC's stance on judicial integrity

The NJC, in its statement, emphasized that the transparency of judicial appointments must be upheld, directing the Imo state Governor to appoint the most senior judicial officer in line with constitutional requirements.

Furthermore, it noted that future judicial appointments must undergo public scrutiny to ensure that integrity and merit are prioritised.

NJC sacks 2 judges, demands refund of salaries

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Judicial Council recommended compulsory retirement for two Heads of Court due to age falsification.

The affected judges are Hon. Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, Chief Judge of Imo State, and Hon. Kadi Babagana Mahdi, Grand Kadi of Yobe State.

Hon. Justice Chikeka was found to have two different dates of birth: 27 October 1956 and 27 October 1958. Despite the inconsistency, 27 October 1956 was the consistent date of birth until he swore to an affidavit changing it to 27 October 1958 in 2006.

