The names of 3,964 Nigerians are with international airports in the country for immediate arrest

Confirmed reports have it that the wanted persons are now on the watchlist of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)

Moreover, while passports belonging to these persons have been suspended, they will be arrested on sight by security agents

The federal government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has placed 3,964 Nigerians on its watchlist.

Punch reports that the NIS has forwarded the names of the citizens to security agencies at the international airports for arrest when sighted.

The names of the wanted Nigerians are with international airports for arrest (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The NIS' 2022 annual report suspect index has it that 308 persons were placed on the watchlist in 2019, while the number reduced to 166 in 2020.

The report added that 51 persons were stop-listed in two years while about 3,438 passports are also being watched, with 23 of them on the exemption list.

A part of the report read:

“Suspect index reviews and maintains the list of persons whose entry into Nigeria is prohibited or on whom special instructions are in place with respect to entry and departure from Nigeria.

"The travel documents are the instruments used to achieve this objective through synergy with other law enforcement agencies and court of competent jurisdiction.”

Lagos state places 14 countries on COVID-19 watchlist

Meanwhile, the ministry of health in Lagos on Wednesday, May 12, revealed its decision to place a series of protocols for passengers from 14 countries that are now on the state government's COVID-19 watchlist.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health in Lagos, announced in a press briefing that this is one of the government's drastic measures to prevent a third wave of the pandemic in the state.

Abayomi noted that that the affected nations fell into a category regarded as the amber zone countries.

He stated:

“From the Lagos perspective, we’re also looking at what we describe as Amber Colour countries, where we know that mutants are circulating. And this is important for us to be able to define how strict our monitoring of your isolation at home and how your testing is performed."

