The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has commenced a 2-week warning strike, with effect from Monday, May 16

The union called on the relevant stakeholders to engage the government to address its demands within two weeks to avoid an indefinite strike

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions are also strike

Mubi - The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said it will commence a two-week warning strike from Monday, May 16.

ASUP, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 11 said the decision was taken after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The statement was signed by its national president, Anderson Ezeibe, and read in part:

“Nine months after the suspension of the industrial action and six months after the expiration of the three-month period of suspension, our union’s NEC met in its meeting in Federal Polytechnic Mubi and after reviewing the report of the implementation of the MoA, resolved to issue a 1-month ultimatum to the government effective 4th April 2022 to address the outstanding items in the MoA and other emergent issues or face the reality of another trade dispute with our Union.

“Our Union’s ultimatum expired on the 4th of May, 2022 and as is the norm, the Union’s NEC reconvened today, 11th of May, 2022 to review the response of the government to the ultimatum, particularly as it affects relevant agencies/functionaries of government.”

The union also said that the government did not make attempts at conciliation despite the ultimatum given.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It also stated that it stayed away from a Monday, May 9 meeting called by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, noting that the meeting failed to meet basic requirements for collective bargaining.

NANS to APC, PDP: End ASUU strike or forget political activities in Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja until the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resolve their differences and call off the strike action. This was made known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 1 by NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/politics/1468185-nans-apc-pdp-end-asuu-strike-forget-political-activities-abuja/

Source: Legit.ng