Crucial redeployment in the federal civil service was on Friday, September 24, approved by President Buhari

The ministries where the shake-up took place included aviation, environment, power, and youth and sports development

According to the leadership of the civil service of the federation, the redeployment is to take effect immediately

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, September 24, approved some major redeployment in the federal civil service.

In a statement released on Friday, Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of the civil service of the federation, announced that the redeployment of five permanent secretaries has been approved, Daily Nigerian reports.

The redeployment is to take effect immediately (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The statement which was signed by the director of communications, Mallam AbdulGaniyu Aminu noted that the redeployed officials are to begin their new duties immediately, Daily Trust added.

The redeployed perm secs are as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. William Nwankwo Alo of the Federal Ministry of Power was redeployed to Police Service Commission (PSC)

2. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, Federal Ministry of Environment now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Aviation

3. Hassan Musa, Federal Ministry of Aviation now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Environment

4. Nebeolisa Anako, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Power

5. Ismaila Abubakar, Police Service Commission (PSC) now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

President Buhari makes crucial appointments, names 5 new perm secs

Meanwhile, Buhari had approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries into the civil service of the federation.

This followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries.

Legit.ng gathered that Yemi-Esan made the announcement in a statement by the director of press and public relations, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The names of the permanent secretaries were:

1. Adebiyi Olufunso (Ekiti)

2. Maryann Onwudiwe (Enugu state)

3. Yusuf Ibrahim (Katsina state)

4. Ogunbiyi Olaniyi (Lagos state)

5. Ibrahim Kana (Nasarawa state)

The Nation also reports that Yemi-Esan said the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course.

Buhari makes fresh appointments as Kingibe becomes special envoy to Chad, LCB Region

Earlier, the president approved the appointment of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as his special envoy to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region (LCB).

It was reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known in a statement he issued on Monday, May 31.

Source: Legit