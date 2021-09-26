Without question, the federal government of Nigeria will be happy that finally, the location of Radio Biafra has been exposed.

The government will have Cable News Network, CNN to thank for this.

According to the international media company, it is located at a tucked away down a quiet, leafy street in Peckham, southeast London.

CNN has discovered the location of ‘Radio Biafra’ in London. Photo: CNN

Radio Biafra is broadcasting the agenda of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Specifically, it was created to disseminate, enlighten, educate, inform and criticise the activities of the Nigerian government from the perspective of Kanu.

The group was banned by the Nigerian government in 2017 and Kanu has been arrested several times on charges of treason and instigating violence.

In another report, amid the continued detention of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has offered a solution.

Ekweremadu proposed a political solution that would see to the release of the detained IPOB leader.

The southeast lawmaker made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy which aired on Friday, September 17.

According to him, this can be achieved as similar moves have been taken in the past. He recalled how a political solution led to the release of the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike.

Uwazuruike, who was arrested by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was freed during the administration of late president Musa Yar’Adua.

Nnamdi Kanu: DSS denies manhandling IPOB leader’s lawyers

In a related development, the Department of State Services (DSS) denied allegations that its operatives harassed and manhandled the lawyers of Kanu during a visit to their client.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made the allegation in a statement he posted on his social media pages on Tuesday, August 31.

He had earlier alleged they were subjected to the same treatment during a previous visit to the IPOB leader.

Following the agitation for a separate countrythe speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said secession would not address challenges facing various regions in Nigeria.

The Sun reports that he made this known while delivering a keynote address at the 112th anniversary celebration of the Kings’ College Old Boys Association (KCOBA).

Ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu who served as panelists backed Gbajabiamila's comment.

According to them, every citizen needs a level playing field, justice, equity, fairness and good governance. Gbajabiamila also declared that ongoing review of the Nigerian constitution by the National Assembly would not produce a perfect constitution. The speaker stressed that there is no such thing anywhere in the world.

