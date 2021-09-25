State governments in Nigeria get the revenues to fund their recurrent and capital expenditures from federal allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

While some are viable enough to survive without the federal allocation, there are others who can't do with the handouts from the central government.

The Annual State Viability Index (ASVI) has shown some states that can't survive without the support from federal allocation. Photo credits: Douye Diri, Mai Mala Buni, Samuel Ortom, Adamawa State

The Annual State Viability Index (ASVI) by Economic Confidential has shown some states that can't do with federal allocation.

According to The Cable, the ASVI l measured the viability index of states using each state’s internally generated revenue as a percentage of its federal accounts allocation for the year.

Legit.ng gathers that states with an IGR of less than 10% of their total receipts from the federal allocations are considered insolvent.

Below are states listed as those that can not survive without federal allocation, according to the ASVI:

1. Bayelsa: 8.0%

2. Jigawa: 8.1%

3. Katsina: 8.8%

4. Adamawa: 9.1%

5. Yobe: 9.2%

6. Niger: 9.6%

7. Taraba: 9.8%

8. Benue: 9.8%

According to the report, Bayelsa state got a total of N152.54 billion as federal allocation in 2020 but only generated N12.18 billion as IGR, representing 8.0% of its total receipts from the federal account.

Jigawa state got N107 billion as federal allocation but only generated an IGR of N8.6 billion (8.1%).

President Muhammadu Buhari's home state of Katsina got N130 billion as federal allocation but made N11.3 billion IGR (8.8%).

Adamawa state with an IGR of N8.3 billion got N91 billion as federal allocation (9.1%).

Yobe state with an IGR of N7.7 billion collected N84 billion as federal allocation (9.2%) while Niger with an IGR of N10.5 billion got N109 billion as federal allocation (9.6%).

Taraba state with an IGR of N8.1 billion got N82 billion as federal allocation (9.8%) while Benue state with an IGR of N10.46 billion got N106 billion as federal allocation (9.8%).

