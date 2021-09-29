Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, has been reportedly murdered by gunmen.

He was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra state on Tuesday evening.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, a source close to the family said the deceased was still at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured some hours before he was killed.

The source, who was shattered by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.

Source: Legit