Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared beautiful photos of mother and son moments with her cute son Munir

The mother of one took her son to the kids section of a London supermarket and they went on a shopping spree

Fans and celebrity friends of Regina Daniels have commented on her photos with Munir and showered them with lovely words

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels who is married to a billionaire, Ned Nwoko has shared beautiful photos of herself and her son Munir shopping in London.

Regina Daniels and so go shopping in London. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The proud mother who declared love for her son shared the photos on her verified Instagram page.

In one of the photos, Munir showed excitement when he was handed a big box of Spiderman pack as the mother and son enjoyed their time together.

She and her son rocked sneakers supplied by Regina Daniels Fashion collections.

Check out Regina Daniels' post below:

Reactions

The mother and son got encouraging and lovely comments from fans with many urging them to keep enjoying the money they've got.

Legit.ng captured some of the reaction, read below:

Omonioboli:

"Baba baba enjoy your time alone with him."

Symply_blessy:

"I love you both."

Etih_alero:

"If perfect was a human being, have fun."

Sexysikapa:

"Our baby is doing amazing."

Wendy___rose:

"Looks like mom cute people."

Ruthdivya6:

"Mami and her Worldbest."

Ishimwenoella:

"If beauty was a person"

Reginasakwe:

"Lovely baby moon and mummy."

Ogbonnayagiftamaka:

"Abeg enjoy joor.... Na once person dey live."

Source: Legit.ng