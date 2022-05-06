Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family are currently making heads turn over a digital painting of them

This comes as the actress shared the photo online, which showed every member of her family engaged in different activities in the home

The photo has left many of her fans and followers gushing, as many said it new deserves to be the front page of home economics textbooks

Popular Nigerian actress and mother of four Mercy Johnson Okojie has left many of her fans gushing over a photo she shared via her social media timeline.

Mercy revealed the lovely photo, which included every member of her family, was a digital painting which was presented to her.

It is awesome: Mercy Johnson reacts to digital photo. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The photo showed the actress, her husband, and her four children engaged in different activities, which depicts the bond, love, unity, and roles in the home.

Sharing the digital painting, the actress wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Thank you, @priinceart_international for this beauty. It is so awesome, and I got lots of tags on it. I love it."

See the post below:

Fans gush over a digital painting of Mercy Johnson and her family

Fans and followers have dropped awesome messages while reacting to the photo.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dr_praise_:

"This should be on the front page of the new home economics text book."

mammie_jimjom:

"Looks like Bible story picture,so beautiful."

elliot.wealth:

"Wow!! This is an awesome sight to be behold. I can't wait to get married ohhh."

blackgirl_lala05:

"I first saw it on Facebook and I said waooooow so beautiful and mercy is yet to post it on her IGthat guy is good meehj."

officialjanepukee_:

"It’s giving Jehovah witness awake book that year, This is how they paint heaven to look like ."

Mercy Johnson excited over last daughter's birthday

Talented actress and mother of four Mercy Johnson Okojie expressed excitement over her daughter Divine Okojie’s second birthday.

Mercy took to her social media timeline to share a video of her daughter rocking a wig on her head as she gets playful.

The excited actress went on to drop a tip for mothers and prospective mothers as she said no one would tell them that the hardest part of motherhood is when their kids grow up.

Source: Legit.ng