Former Presidential Candidate Sowore Does Not Have NYSC Certificate, Police Declares
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has alleged that former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, does not possess a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, claiming he absconded from service after being posted to Adamawa State.
The Commissioner made the assertion during a television interview while responding to criticisms levelled against the police by Sowore.
CP defends competence and authority
Commissioner Disu dismissed Sowore’s claims that he was not competent to lead the Lagos Command.
“I am very competent,” he said. “I have been here for more than nine months. Even in court, where an accused person shows good conduct, the prosecution has the right to act within the law.”
He also justified the police actions taken against Sowore, stating that the activist had created “unnecessary tension” in the state.
Police alleges NYSC evasion
The Commissioner maintained that Sowore does not possess an NYSC discharge certificate, alleging that the activist failed to complete the mandatory national service.
“He was posted to Adamawa and he absconded,” he claimed. “He never did the service. Such a person, who is not qualified to bear the NYSC certificate of our great country, Nigeria, cannot be calling out misconduct or disturbing the peace of Lagos. We will not allow it.”
Police demands Sowore’s appearance
According to Disu, Sowore has been asked to present himself to the police for questioning.
“My pronouncement stands. He is declared wanted and should report at the DCIID for further investigation,” the Commissioner said.
Background
The comments come amid rising tensions between Sowore and the Lagos State Police Command following protests and public criticism by the activist. Sowore, a former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, has not yet officially responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.
