A Plateau State indigene has gone public with his recent unpleasant experience at the United States Embassy

According to the man seeking asylum, he visited the Embassy to submit his letter to the US ambassador over the alleged Christian killings going on in his state

In a video, he expressed displeasure about his encounter with the security operatives at the Embassy

A Nigerian man, known on TikTok as @_thecityboy, has cried out over his experience at the US embassy, where he had gone to seek asylum.

The man, who hails from Plateau State, narrated that he stormed the embassy with a letter for the US ambassador, but the Nigerian security operatives demanded that they see the letter first before delivering it to the ambassador.

The displeased man questioned why the security men wanted to go through the letter first before giving it to the embassy.

He lamented the level of corruption that has been going on in Nigeria for a long time, adding that his state is the most affected with respect to the alleged Christian killings.

Why man sought aylum

In a video posted on TikTok, the young man said he sought asylum because he no longer feels safe in Nigeria and needs to leave the country for the US.

He expressed his desire to join the US Army. He further slammed the authorities and accused them of trying to hide the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria from the US. In his words:

"So guys, I went to the US embassy today in order to draft a letter, you understand?, to the US ambassador.

"And the Nigerian securities there told me that they would have to see my letter before they can issue out the letter to the ambassador. And you see this whole thing is crazy, you understand?

"Why will you want to go through my letter? Letter I wrote to the ambassador before you draft the letter to him.

"You see, this whole corruption in Nigeria is going on for a very long time but most of you guys don't know.

"I am from the most affected area of Nigeria, Plateau State. This place they have been killing Christians for a couple of years now.

"They have been killing Christian for a couple of yours and I am seeking for asylum. I want to leave this country. I don't feel safe anymore. I want to leave.

"I want to join the US military I drafted a letter to the ambassador and you are telling me you have to go through the letter first before you drop it, so that you can be able to go through the letter.

"Once you read it, you tear it. They don't want the US to know what is happening in Nigeria. But you see this whole thing, it would have to stop. I promise you, it would have to stop. Peace out."

Christian genocide: Man's embassy experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

omonigho01 said:

"This isn’t practical 😅. You know the country you are in and you have to work diplomatically. Good thing they told you and didn’t just collect your letter and trash it. They have a mail, send it to their mail."

user975375167313 said:

"You can’t join the us military if you are not a citizen or reside in the us soil."

Iketex said:

"I see people defending Nigeria, but I won't say anything, they will be affected soon and then they will understand."

seapolice1 said:

"If to say Nigeria get military I for join Dem fight corruption but we only av civilians in military uniforms."

PHELLYPE said:

"I’m seeking Asylum to the United States of America 🇺🇸 too, There’s systemic ethnic cleansing currently happening in my village."

Abd'l Warith said:

"Wetin do Ghana Abi Cotonou, you wan lie against Nigeria before you japa. Na una be our problem for this country self."

engrfrank said:

"I see some people defending nigeria it because thier loved ones has not been affected by this killings happening."

