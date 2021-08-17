Nollywood actress Regina Daniels took to her social media page to share her experience as a businesswoman online

The film star stated that she recently took a trip outside the country with no companion, adding that it was not easy

The actress, however, thanked her husband for being so supportive and always happy to look after their son

Asides from gracing the TV screens of Nigerians, actress Regina Daniels seems to also have an interest in business as she recently launched her clothing line.

One of the challenges the actress wasn't expecting to face so soon was making trips without her beloved husband and son.

Regina Daniels travels without her family. Photos: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Reginal Daniels travels out of Nigeria without family

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one stated that her recent trip outside the country is her hardest ever. According to her, she travelled all by herself without a companion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Read her statement below:

"This is by far my hardest trip ever, having to travel all by myself for the first time in my life without no companion…no mother, no husband, no friend and of course no child. But business calls. I am trying to build myself into a wonderful woman that everyone will be proud of most especially my son. Thank you baby @princenednwoko for being so supportive and always happy to look after moon."

Check out the photos she shared below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans react

Regina Daniels' fans took to her comment section to show her love as many with beautiful emojis.

Read some comments below:

sarah_unusual001:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️"

cathy_blaq:

"Cutie."

sus.anna6:

"So pretty. So strong "

efya_savage._:

"Forever 16."

st_monica_james:

"You're gorgeous❤️❤️"

stephy_lee19:

"Mamii."

Regina Daniels rocks a dress named after her mother

The mother of one stepped out with her billionaire husband to an event rocking a dress from her fashion line.

According to the billionaire’s wife, the classy and elegant black dress was named the Rita Gold Dress, after her mother.

Regina shared a video of herself and her hubby, Ned Nwoko, together at the event and she appeared to be having a great time considering how much she danced.

Source: Legit Nigeria