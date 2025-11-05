The Agege Legislative Arm in Lagos State has announced the receipt of a resignation letter from the incumbent Executive Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Tunde Azeez, saying the correspondence would be communicated to the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Media reports surfaced on Wednesday that Hon. Azeez resigned on failing health grounds after transferring power to his Vice Chairman, Hon.AbdulGaniyu Vinod Obasa, about two months ago, to embark on medical leave.

Speaking to newsmen at a press briefing attended by all seven councillors, the leader of the legislative arm, Hon. Haruna Adeshina, acknowledged the receipt of Azeez's letter on behalf of his fellow councillors.

Adeshina declared that the councillors unanimously commended the Council Chairman's decision to turn in his resignation letter to enable him, attend to his health.

"We commend Hon. Tunde Azeez profoundly for this decision to relinquish his chairmanship position and not hold on to power at the detriment of the development of our community," the leader said.

He added that the final decision on the matter lay with the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

"While AbdulGaniyu Vinod Obasa still remains as the Acting Chairman of the Council, we are in the process of sending Hon Azeez's resignation letter to our supervising ministry, the Ministry of Local Government, for onward transmission to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his consideration, in line with the provision of the constitution", the Council leader stated.

In attendance at the media briefing were the immediate-past Council Chairmen of Agege Local Government and Orile Agege Local Council Development Area, Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Pastor JS Babatunde.

