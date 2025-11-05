UPS Flight 2976 crashed during takeoff at Louisville Airport, hitting nearby businesses and triggering a huge fire

Seven deaths have been confirmed so far, including four people on the ground, with more feared trapped in the wreckage

Officials have urged families to visit a reunification centre while federal investigators move in to determine the cause

A UPS cargo aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on the evening of Tuesday, November 3, killing at least seven people and injuring several others.

The accident, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. local time, sent flames and thick smoke into the night sky as the plane skidded off the runway and struck nearby businesses.

Smoke billows from the wreckage of UPS Flight 2976 after it crashed near Louisville Airport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Officials confirmed that the plane, identified as UPS Flight 2976, hit two commercial properties, including a fuel recycling company, before bursting into flames.

Governor Andy Beshear described the incident as “catastrophic,” noting that the number of fatalities could increase as rescue operations continue.

Massive fire contained after hours of effort

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the inferno, which engulfed parts of the affected buildings.

He confirmed that seven deaths had been recorded, four of whom were people on the ground. Authorities are still working to account for the three crew members believed to have been on board the cargo jet.

“The situation remains fluid, and we are still locating and identifying victims,” Mayor Greenberg said.

“Our first responders are doing everything possible to ensure the fire is fully contained and to protect nearby residents.”

Residents living within a five-mile radius of the airport were initially ordered to remain indoors as emergency crews worked to contain the blaze. The Louisville Metro Emergency Services later scaled down the shelter order to a one-mile radius as the fire came under control.

Families urged to use reunification centre

Authorities have appealed to families searching for loved ones not to go directly to hospitals but instead visit the reunification centre established at the Louisville Metro Police Department training academy.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg addresses reporters after confirming at least seven deaths. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Officials said this would help manage the identification process and reduce hospital congestion.

UPS confirmed that it had suspended overnight package-sorting operations at its Worldport facility in Louisville following the crash, BBC reported.

“We are terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville,” the company said in a statement.

“Louisville is home to thousands of UPSers, and our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the crash as “heartbreaking” and said both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would lead the investigation.

One of the airport’s runways has since reopened for limited use, though departures remain suspended.

Investigators are expected to arrive on site by morning to determine what caused the plane, carrying about 38,000 gallons of fuel, to go down shortly after takeoff.

Officials said the search for additional victims would continue through the night as Louisville recovers from one of its most devastating air disasters in recent years.

Giant plane breaks into two on impact

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two airport security personnel had died after a cargo aircraft skidded off a runway at Hong Kong International Airport and plunged into the sea early Monday morning.

The Emirates-operated flight, EK9788, was arriving from Dubai when it veered off course during landing, tearing through perimeter fencing and crashing into a patrol vehicle before both ended up in the water.

Source: Legit.ng