Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu, has in the spirit of Mothers' Day celebrated her three talented children

The proud mother shared a video of her children having fun together and declared that being a mum is supreme

She also revealed that there was never a dull moment raising the children as she admitted that they are funny human beings

The mother of Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu is celebrating Mothers' Day with a beautiful video dedicated to her young and talented children.

Bose shared a video that has Burna Boy performing to a large crowd and his sisters, Ronami and Nissi dancing in a funny way.

Burna Boy's mum praises her children. Credit: @thenamix, @r0nami @burnaboygram @nissination

Source: Instagram

The children are, Burna Boy who is a multi-talented and superstar singer, Nissi Ogulu who designed the 2022 Ranger Rover ride, and Ronami who is a professional fashion stylist.

The proud mother declared:

"Never a dull moment raising these three amazingly talented & funny human beings. Being a mum is a supreme, divine assignment."

She then wished herself a Happy Mother's Day.

Checkout out her post below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's mum's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Burna Boy's mum's post dedicated to her children.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Drsim7:

"The same dance? How? That’s mom’s dance for sure!"

_Xzeebit:

"Happy Mother’s Day, NamNam “The Greatest chef” she been cooking a lot as The Giant said. Love you all."

Fabcornel_:

"Na make them marry good person remain ❤️ proud of you Mom."

Vdj_roody:

"You raised them well! Job well done."

deejaylevites

"So Burna boy get Choco sisters."

Source: Legit.ng