30+ ridiculously long German words and their meanings in English

German is spoken by more than 90 million people worldwide and is, quite frankly, a fascinating language. The language is known for its numerous nouns that describe several aspects of the human experience. For example, the term Waldeinsamkeit is used to describe a person's feeling when they are alone in the forest. Unsurprisingly, there are also some ridiculously long German words that are quite a mouthful.

Most languages have some long words that can be somewhat tricky to pronounce. Still, very few languages can come close to German in this regard.

What are some long German words, and what do they mean?

Here is a look at the longest German words in the modern-day.

Funny-sounding hard German words

Besides the difficulty in spelling and pronunciation, some long German words are outright funny sounding. Here is a look at some hilarious-sounding ones.

Massenkommunikationsdienstleistungsunternehmen: A considerable number of the most difficult German terms have to do with companies. This one, for example, means 'mass communication service company.'

Meaningful long words in German

Here are some lengthy German words that have useful meanings.

Betäubungsmittelverschreibungsverordnung: This is a compound word that translates to 'narcotics prescription ordinance' in English. The term basically refers to a regulation that governs prescriptions for anaesthetics.

Tongue twisting long German words

Here are some ridiculously long German words that look like a mouthful right from the go.

Freundschaftsbezeugung: Loosely translates to 'a demonstration of friendship.'

What is the longest German word?

At 79 characters long, Donaudampfschiffahrtselektrizitätenhauptbetriebswerkbauunterbeamtengesellschaft is the longest word in German. While it is spoken in casual conversations, it does not exist in the German dictionary.

German is among the widely spoken languages worldwide. It is widely used in nations such as Germany, Austria, and Belgium. Like with some other languages, there are some ridiculously long German words with varying meanings.

