100+ funny birthday wishes for girlfriend: Cute ways to say happy birthday

If you are looking for the best birthday wishes for your girlfriend, choose one from our list of funny birthday wishes for a girlfriend, and you will not regret it.

Below is a list of the most heartfelt happy birthday wishes for your girlfriend that she will undoubtedly appreciate.

Funny birthday wishes for your girlfriend

Here is a list of funny wish ideas:

I don’t believe in birthdays because I know you came straight from heaven to make my life happier & beautiful. All the good wishes for my angel!

They say you lose your mind as you grow older... what they don't tell you is that you won't miss it much! Love you, baby!

Don't worry about your age. You are still younger than your next Birthday. Have a special celebration, my girl.

I searched online and went to all the shops, old and new. But I could not find anything that was as pretty as you. Happy birthday, girl!

Those are not gray hairs you see. They are strands of birthday glitter growing out of your head. Happy birthday, dear!

It’s your birthday! So, make sure you are going to properly utilize the day with a lot of monkey business! Let’s have a crazy party. Happy birthday to you my Princess!

Many happy returns on your Birthday! Just don't return me. I'll be your man forever!

Congratulations with your special day, Cuddle Bunny! Hop over here and let me give you a special birthday gift!

Dear, you have reached the age where your train of thought frequently departs from the station without you. Congratulations!

My heart does a happy dance every time you are near. Thank you for filling my life with unparalleled joy and love.

I feel compelled to write to you this morning for some reason. I just don't understand why... What holiday is it today? Christmas? Labour Day? Oh, I know! It is your birthday! Congratulations, Honey!

Today is your special day, my beautiful sweet peach. Thank you for sharing your sugar with me.

I think your birthday is the perfect moment for me to stop saying I like you, and start saying I love you.

You have got more than half a century of accumulated knowledge and wisdom! That would be awesome... if you could remember any of it. Congratulations, dear!

Many guys envy our relationship, but that is because they don't know how crazy you are! Have a special birthday!

If you feel a bit lonely, forgotten, or just need someone to cheer you up remember...You can always change your birthday on Facebook!

Ask me for a special birthday gift, and you will have it! But don't ask for a car, I can't afford it yet.

For today, your personal weather forecast is as follows: A flutter of kisses will rain down on you, accompanied by a hurricane of good news, many liters of champagne, and an avalanche of gifts. Your second half is the forecast's sponsor! I love you.

Your birthday is making you sexier with every passing year. Happy birthday, hottie.

It's OK to light the candles on your birthday cake now; I've already alerted the fire department.

Congratulations on being born a really long time ago!

Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth. Congratulations, my sweetheart!

What goes up but never comes down? Your age.

If anyone calls you old this birthday, just hit him with your walking stick and throw your teeth at him.

Just imagine all the things you would want to hear on your birthday ...and assume I wrote them here!

Short happy birthday wishes for her

Send her a short birthday SMS to pique her interest.

I wish you the jolliest and happiest Birthday ever, my sweet!

At the start of each day, I drop to my knees and thank the heavens for you.

As you get older, you are becoming wiser. But, you know, no wise man ever wishes to be young again.

Every time I see you, my heart burns, and I fall in love with you again and again! Happy B-day, beautiful!

Congratulations to the person who has captured my heart and soul. Love you, my girl!.

Sending my congratulations to the biggest blessing in my life.

Since you came into my life, all colours have become brighter. You brought light to my dark life. It is your special day today, my love.

Every day with you is one grand celebration and filled only with beautiful moments.

With you, the reality is more beautiful than even the best of dreams! Congratulations, love of my life.

Every time you look at me, my heart skips a beat. I wish you a very happy birthday, my sweet angel!

Your love is an exquisite perfume that fills my life with the fragrance of happiness and contentment.

Thank God I found someone who looks at me like she looks at chocolate cake. Congratulations, my love!

All the flowers on the earth cannot compete with your beauty and grace.

I promise to love you forever, even when it's soccer season. Congratulations, my princess!

I am ready to give away an ocean full of my tears, sweat, and blood just to see you smile.

In your arms, I have experienced unparalleled happiness and love, much more than I deserve. Congratulations, my love.

All the diamonds in the world cannot match up to the brightness of your soul. fread, my soulmate!

I love teasing you, and I want to keep irritating you for the rest of our lives. Congratulations, dear. I love you.

Every single moment I spend with you is much more valuable than all the wealth in this whole world. Happy Birthday, my precious!

There are many like me, but no one like you. So thank you for choosing me. Happy Birthday, my love!

Congratulations to the queen of my heart and soul! I am your humble servant. I love you.

I wish I could turn back time and meet you earlier. I want more time to love you. Congratulations, my soulmate!

Ask for the world, and I will put it at your feet. Happy Birthday, my love!

Today, we celebrate the best decision your parents made. Congratulations, my love!

I still thank the destination that allowed me to cross with you. Congratulations with all my heart!

Romantic and funny birthday wishes

When coming up with a funny bday wish for your girlfriend, try to be both romantic and entertaining. Make her happy; she will appreciate it!

Dearest girlfriend may today bring you joy and laughter, love and hope.

Birthday hugs and kisses to the love of my life. You make my heart skip a beat and my days so much more enjoyable!

Hey, Hot Woman! Those birthday candles make you even hotter!

Birthday girl, I want to spend the rest of my life with you, be with you night and day forever. Happiest of days to you!

Millions of girls out there, yet, you stand out, just like that one star on a dark moonless night. Love, you are amazing. Enjoy today!

Hold my hand and walk with me. Let's be as happy as can be. Happy Birthday, my love!

You're the prettiest girl on the block, and I will love you around the clock! Happy Birthday!

Can I just make this day a public holiday? My sweetheart was born today, and I can't keep quiet. The whole world has to know about today!

I never believed in true love until I met you. The moment I laid my eyes on you, I knew I found my soulmate. Many happy returns of the day, darling!

Always together, never apart. You have captured every inch of my heart. Happy Birthday, sweetheart!

With you, I am the king of the world. Without you, I am a soulless pauper. Congratulations, my girl!

I used to wonder if love is worth fighting for; then we met, and I realized I am prepared for war for you! Happy Birthday, my dear!

The Roses are red. Violets are blue. May the best of the world be brought to you!

Your choice to be with me proves your impeccable taste in people. Keep up the excellent work! Happy Birthday, my girl.

It is impossible for me ever to forget your Birthday, honey; I know you will kill me if I do. I am just kidding! Happy Birthday, my love!

Happy Birthday to my best friend and my true love. It's so great having you in my life!

Joy, love, peace, happiness and God's protection are my wishes for you today and always as you celebrate yet another year on this planet.

Hey birthday girl, you are my favourite thing in the world, apart from food, of course.Congratulations, babe!

Research says that kissing burns two calories per minute. So let's burn your birthday calories together. Congratulations, babe!

Are you Math? Because you add meaning to my life and subtract pizza from my plate. Just kidding! Happy Birthday, my love.

Forget the butterflies; I feel the whole zoo in my tummy every time I see you. Congratulations, my angel!

I just asked Google, "Who is the most beautiful girl in the world?" It gave me your photos. Congratulations, my beauty!

Heart touching birthday wishes for girlfriend

These heartfelt messages will move her to tears, and make this special day unforgettable.

For someone who enriches my life to no end, I wish the most lavish Birthday possible! You are such a genuinely wonderful person and to have you in my life is one of the biggest blessings. I appreciate you and everything that you do.

I wish a magnificent birthday to somebody extraordinary! You deserve all the wonderful beauties in life, my dear! Sending all my love and best Birthday wishes to you today!

The sun may rise in the west and set in the east, and the earth may stop spinning, but nothing in this universe can ever change my love for you. Congratulations, my queen!

A person as wonderful and as special as you deserves more than just one day that is bright and beautiful! Happy Birthday, my love!

Ever since I met you, life hasn't seemed so boring. You are a delightful person. I love you, and I wish you many more fruitful years ahead.

Darling, you brighten up a room like no one else. Even when we're a thousand miles apart, no one means more to me than you.

I thank God for making it possible for me to celebrate your birth with you today. Here's wishing you all the joy and happiness in the world as you blow out the candles on your cake.

Sweetheart, age is just a number. For me, you are a year younger today and will always be for the rest of your birthdays. You will never grow old in my eyes and my heart.

If God offers me a choice between a minute with you or a whole life without you, I will choose that beautiful minute because, in that one minute, I will feel more bliss and happiness than an entire life without you in it.

People said I was a player, but in reality, I was a wanderer looking for half of my soul, which I lost a lifetime ago. The day we met, our souls intertwined, and my search was complete.

From our very first date, I knew you were the right person for me. Congratulations to the one who makes me feel loved and cared for. Many happy returns of the day!

You are my life. You're my one and only partner in crime. You're everything I have ever wanted in a relationship. May this special day be filled with good things and endless happiness!

You are one in a million! Here's wishing you all the happiness and peace in the world as you begin another 525,600-minute journey today. Congratulations, and have a joyous celebration!

Long-distance birthday wishes for girlfriend

If you are far away from her on her big day, you can send her a birthday greeting to show her that she is always in your heart:

Happy Birthday to my girl, who made me understand why people risk body and soul for the one they love.

Distance means nothing because you mean everything to me. Congratulations, my sweet queen!

You could be on the other side of the world, and my love would still reach you there. So I'm sending the loveliest birthday wishes to you, sweetie.

You don't need to hit the gym anymore because you are constantly running through my mind. I send you my greetings, my love!

Congratulations to the most beautiful girl in the world! Sending you loads of hugs and kisses.

Sweet baby, you have no idea how much I wish you were here with me on this special day. I hope you enjoy a magnificent birthday.

Babe, you are the best thing that ever happened to me, and I love you deeply. Have a fantastic birthday!

Darling, we are two pieces of the same puzzle, so the universe conspired to bring us together.

Happy Birthday, my girl. I can't wait to pamper you, shower you with gifts, and cherish you today, my baby!

Congratulations to the special person with whom every day is a celebration. Today, it's time for a double party.

Even with the many miles currently between us, you're still the most special person in my life.

Like apples on trees and smiles so deep, you are the one who makes my world so complete.

Congratulations to the one I most adore. I'm sending you all my love from over here and counting down the days until we'll be together again!

I long for the day when I will return. No matter the distance currently between us, you will always be in my heart!

The time when this distance between us becomes a thing of the past cannot arrive soon enough. I miss you dearly, my sweetheart.

I might not be present on your special day today, but just know I'm sending nothing but love your way, my dear.

The physical distance between us is no match for our everlasting love. Our relationship is stronger than the greatest distance.

I'm sending all my love and all my kisses from here to there, from me to you. Happy Birthday to you today, my sweet love.

Thanks a million times for sharing your life with me. I promise to make it my job to always put a smile on your face.

Have you already found a funny birthday wish for your girlfriend? If not, you can use the above messages as inspiration to create your own. Consider what you want to say and speak from the heart. You can compose several funny birthday wishes for your girlfriend and then choose the one that best suits her.

