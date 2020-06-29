Top 10 funny numbers to call when you are bored and stuck at home

There are numerous phone numbers all over the world which vary in their primary uses. There are personal numbers, emergency numbers, and automated message numbers among other useful ones. However, there are also some pretty weird, wacky, and funny numbers to call when you need to get a laugh, prank your friends, or bring a smile to your face.

Funny numbers to call when you are bored. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where and how do you get these funny numbers to call? Well, in this guide, you will discover the top phone numbers to call whenever you feel bored. The messages on the other side of the call range from humorous short stories to wacky voicemails.

The best funny numbers to call

Here is a look at some funny phone numbers to call.

1. 1-603-413-4124: Calling Santa

Ever thought of reaching out to Santa months before the Christmas period? Well, this line allows you to talk to the man in charge of deciding who gets what for Christmas.

By dialing 1-603-413-4124, one is able to get in contact with Santa. Obviously, the phone number does not link you to Santa, but handing it off to someone as a joke is the best way to ensure they do not contact you again.

Also, this is one of the best phone numbers to prank call with your friends. Make one of your buddies believe that you have their crush's contact and have them call Santa's line instead.

Funny numbers to call when you are bored. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

2. 605-475-6961: Harry Potter's contact

This one is for the Harry Potter Universe fans. If you are seeking admission into the fabled Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, then dial this line.

From the first digits of the contact, it seems that the admission office is located in South Dakota, but hey, the location does not matter now, does it? The voice on the other side of the call will give you information related to locating the legendary platform 9¾, as well as your admission details.

3. (858) 651-5050: Beautiful phrases

When looking for random phone numbers to call, it does not get funkier than this one. Dialing this line allows you to listen to what sounds like the most well-thought poem ever written.

The voices include numerous phrases spoken by female and male speakers which all sound amazingly perfect. The phrases' beauty lies less in their meanings and more in the flow of words.

You will be surprised to learn that the sentences are known as 'Harvard Sentences' and that they were first introduced in 1969 by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).

The institute recommended these phrases for speech quality measurement at a time when there was a need to test various types of noise for military communications during the war.

4. 605–475–6964: Things could actually be worse

This is one of the best dial a joke phone numbers.

Do you think you are having a bad day? You can take solace in knowing that things could actually be much worse. Call the 'It could always {} more' hotline that will lift your spirits (or maybe make it worse?) by telling you how it could always {} more.

Funny numbers to call when you are bored. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

5. 605-475-6959: The bad breath notification hotline

Have you ever met someone that, on first glance, looks to be an ideal mate but as soon as they open their mouth and begin speaking, an unbelievable odour comes from their mouth? While it is never advised to be rude, giving them prank phone numbers that tell them what you could not is the best way to go.

By having them dial 605-475-6959, they will be directed to the bad breath notification hotline. While this person was unable to score a second date with you, maybe that wake-up call could be what changes their breath forever.

6. (914) 737-9938: Hilarious announcement test

This Westchester County, New York phone line is basically worth dialing for the hilarious message that says "This a CPTA announcement test. Uh, I do not know what it is supposed to say; I am not that concerned with it. So, if anyone gets this just disregard it, ok, and hang up."

7. 605–475–6958: How to decide whether you are sober

Are you unable to tell whether you are drunk or sober? (that should be a hint in itself.) Feel free to enlist the help of the Sobriety Test hotline. This seemingly random phone number will lead you to a set of highly scientific questions to help gauge your sobriety.

Funny numbers to call when you are bored. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

8. 605–475–6973: Quit complaining

Do you know someone who is perpetually complaining about their high-class problems? Whining and groaning, inconsiderately? Do you know someone who desperately needs some perspective in life? This is one of those meme numbers meant just for them.

The voice on the other side of this line helps one appreciate their life by letting them know that others are having it much worse. The entire process is quite hilarious too, making this one of the funniest yet somewhat useful prank numbers.

9. 212-479-7990: You have been rejected

Funny numbers to call when you are bored. Photo: pexels.com

Source: UGC

You met an exciting new person, asked for their phone number, and got it. But when you called, it was not them on the line. It was the Rejection Hotline. Ouch! Here's the message you'll get, "Hello! This is not the person you were trying to call. You've reached the Rejection Hotline."

The voice goes on to explain in grim detail the many possible reasons you might have been rejected. How cruel, but clever.

It started in Atlanta in 2001, and now there are over 30 cities with Rejection Hotline phone numbers. And the hotline is super busy! Each city gets over 50,000 calls a month.

The website's owners say they exist as a public service to both the rejector and the rejectee. For the person who doesn't want to give their phone number, it's an easy way to get out of an uncomfortable situation. And for the person being rejected, they are spared public humiliation.

10. 1-888-447-5594: Epic speech

This last entry on the prank call numbers list is one that is slightly out of the box. These digits are an Easter Egg line for the ending of the video game God of War. It contains an epic speech with cameos from the game's creator.

The above collection of funny numbers to call will undoubtedly lift your moods when you are bored or stuck somewhere. While a few of them are somewhat useful, most seem to have been created just for fun.

READ ALSO: Top 30 funny text messages you can send to your friends

Legit.ng posted the list of the top 30 funny text messages you can send to your friends. Friends are the most priceless gifts that the universe can ever offer to us. It is essential to make them happy by sharing some good laughable moments that make our lives exciting and memorable. Make such beautiful moments by merely sending your friends funny texts messages that will surely make them laugh their problems away.

Source: Legit.ng