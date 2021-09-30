The DSS has reacted to the allegations that its operatives were behind the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili in Anambra state

Peter Afunanya, the spokesman of the security agency, said the allegations were spurious and illogical

Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband to the former DG of NAFDAC, late Prof Dora Akunyili, was killed on Tuesday, September 28 by unknown assailants

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied allegations that its operatives killed Dr Chike Akunyili at Nkpor in Anambra state on Tuesday, September 28.

The Nation reported that the spokesman of the security agency, Peter Afunanya, in a statement late Wednesday, September 29, said the attention of the Service was drawn to the allegations.

The DSS described the allegations as spurious and illogical:

Afunanya said in the statement:

"There was no basis for the DSS to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law."

He urged the public to be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using the DSS to cover up their heinous acts, The Punch also stated.

Nevertheless, the DSS reiterated that it will not relent in tracking down those behind the breakdown of law and order in parts of the country with a view to bringing them to justice.

Dr Chike Akunyili was the husband to the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof Dora Akunyili.

Nigerians react

Richman Uyai said on Facebook:

"DSS has nothing to do with this one..we know where it came from..just a mistake by themselves.. nonsense."

Fatai Musa claimed:

"IPOB did it, they made mistake thinking is one of politicians that was passing."

Moses Jide said:

"DSS can not kill the man, his escort (policeman) and driver."

Yomi Ogunleye Oluwayomi commented:

"Its high time the Igbo people faced reality and know that their enemies will penetrate them and cause serious damages to their unity and progress with killings and destructions."

Terry Abdul-Kareem Zekeri said:

"We should stop this blame game when we all know that IPOB, aka UGM, ESN are all behind the killing, destruction going on in the southeast. They claim they are wise but truly, they are insensitive and useless folks."

Buhari's media aide names alleged murderers of late Chike Akunyili

Meanwhile, Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, has claimed late Chike Akunyili was killed by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Onochie made the allegation on her Facebook page on Wednesday, September 29. The presidential media aide added that the deceased's security detail, a priest and his driver, were also murdered.

She went on to state that he and the others came to Onitsha for a function in honour of his late wife, Dora, adding that the killings took place during the return journey.

Obiano places N20m bounty on killers of Chike Akunyili, others

In a related report, Governor Willie Obiano has announced N20 million reward for anyone who has useful information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili and other heinous attacks in Anambra state.

The Anambra governor made this known in his address posted on Facebook on Wednesday, September 29.

Obiano lamented that some armed persons have unleashed terror with sporadic attacks on innocent citizens in various parts of the state in the past few days.

Source: Legit