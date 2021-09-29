Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been linked to the murder of late Chike Akunyili

In fact, Lauretta Onochie directly accused members of the proscribed southeast group of being behind the killing

The presidential media aide noted also that Akunyili was killed alongside a driver, a priest and his security detail

According to Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, late Chike Akunyili, the husband of Dora Akunyili, was killed on Tuesday, September 28.

Onochie made this serious allegation on her Facebook page on Wednesday, September 29.

The presidential media aide added that the widower's security detail, a priest and his driver, were also murdered.

The allegation was made by Lauretta Onochie (Photo: Vanguard)

She went on to state that he and the others came to Onitsha for a function in honour of his late wife, Dora, adding that the killings took place during the return journey.

Her post:

"Dr Chike Akunyili, the widower of our Dora Akunyili has been gruesomely murdered by IPOB.

"His security detail, a priest and his driver were also murdered.

"He came to Onitsha for a function in honour of his late wife, Dora. They were killed on their way back home.

"May his soul rest in peace."

The presidential media aide made this allegation on Wednesday, September 29 (Photo: Lauretta Onochie)

Meanwhile, it was reported that the painful and rather overwhelming news of the murder of Akunyili was like scars newly injured to Nigerians between Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29.

A close friend who spoke with The Nation noted that late Akunyili was with members of the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, on Tuesday hours before he was killed.

The source listed about three things that the deceased did before his murder. He spoke lovingly about his late wife The speaker noted that while giving his speech at the occasion, Akunyili spoke glowingly about his beloved wife who was separated from him by death in June 2014.

According to the unnamed friend, Akunyili, being a benevolent person, made a donation of N500, 000 to the association during the event.

After the occasion, the source said she watched the former NAFDAC boss' husband hugging one of his sons, Obum, before they finally parted ways.

