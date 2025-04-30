The Nigeria Police Force has introduced a digital portal to simplify the application process for tinted glass permits

Motorists can now register, submit vehicle details, make payments, and schedule inspections online without visiting a police station

This move comes as a response to public outcry over alleged police harassment due to the lack of official tint permits

Amid rising complaints from Nigerian motorists about alleged harassment by police officers over tinted vehicle windows, the Nigeria Police Force has clarified the process for obtaining a tinted glass permit through its digital platform.

The new process, shared on the Force’s official Instagram handle, aims to simplify and digitize the application procedure, allowing Nigerians to secure permits without the usual bureaucratic hurdles.

Motorists complain of harassments at checkpoints

For years, drivers with factory-fitted or modified tinted windows have reported being stopped at police checkpoints and accused of violating traffic or security regulations.

Many of these motorists, while owning legitimate vehicles, lack the official tinted permit, often because of the cumbersome and opaque procedures previously in place.

The Force says it has now adopted a transparent and user-friendly system via its Police Specialised Services Automation Portal (POSSAP).

Here's a breakdown of the updated steps to obtain a tinted glass permit:

Sign Up: Visit the official portal at www.possap.gov.ng and register using your NIN, BVN, or TIN. Create Account: Fill in your personal details accurately and create your account. Email Verification: A verification code will be sent to your email; enter it on the portal to verify your account. Login: Use your email and password to log in. Select Service: Choose the "Tinted Glass Permit" option from the list of services. Provide Vehicle Details: Input your car information and upload all required documents, including vehicle registration and proof of ownership. Submit Request: Carefully confirm all details and submit your application. Make Payment: Complete the necessary payment on the portal. Schedule Inspection: You will be notified of a date for vehicle inspection and biometric capture at your chosen NPF Intelligence Department.

Motorists advised to always keep a copy of doc

The Force emphasized that this digital process ensures accountability and eliminates the need for middlemen or unofficial payments.

Applicants are advised to keep copies of all submitted documents and confirmation receipts.

While the digital route may not immediately solve all concerns around police interactions on Nigerian roads, this initiative represents a step toward standardizing vehicle regulation and reducing unnecessary altercations between motorists and officers.

For those still facing harassment despite compliance, human rights advocates recommend carrying printed evidence of your application or permit, and reporting any misconduct via official police complaint channels.

