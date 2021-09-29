The federal government has announced Friday, October 1, a work-free day to celebrate the 61st Independence anniversary

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, made the announcement in a statement released on Wednesday

The minister used the opportunity to assure Nigerians of the government's commitment to addressing numerous challenges confronting the nation

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared Friday, October 1, as a public holiday to mark the 61st Independence anniversary celebration.

The Nation reported that the declaration was made on behalf of the federal government by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The federal government has declared Friday, October 1 as a public holiday to mark the 61st Independence anniversary celebration.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the minister congratulated all Nigerians on the 61st independence and assured of the government’s commitment to tackle and eradicate all forms of challenges and all diverse problems.

Aregbesola's words were contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday, September 29, Vanguard stated.

He said:

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

“A country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are.

“Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture.

“We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope."

Nigeria @ 61: Military restates commitment to end Boko Haram, banditry

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Armed Forces has assured the people of the country that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and bandits would soon be a thing of the past.

The assurance was given on Wednesday, September 29, by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, at a special edition of Open Ears Press Dialogue organised via zoom.

In his response to the questions posed by the participants, Irabor said the military would not rest on its oars, saying that they need to engage other stakeholders to end the insurgency in the country.

Independence: FG beefs up security, shuts secretariat Thursday 30

Ahead of the 61st independence anniversary, the federal government has also announced that some sections of the federal secretariat complex in Abuja would be shut down.

This was done as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free independence celebration on Friday, October 1.

Legit.ng gathered that the complex is located close to Eagles Square in the Three Arms Zone and that it would be hosting the grand finale of the independence programme on Friday. President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead top government officials and friends of the country to the event.

