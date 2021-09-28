The federal government has said that some parts of the secretariat would be shut down on Thursday, September 30

Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said this would enable the maintenance of order ahead of the 61st independence celebration

Yemi-Esan noted that activities have been lined up to mark the event at the Eagles Square on Friday, October 1

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 61st independence anniversary, the federal government has announced that some sections of the federal secretariat complex in Abuja would be shut down.

The Punch reports that this was done as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free independence celebration on Friday, October 1.

The federal government has said that the secretariat complex would be shut on Thursday 30. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that the complex is located close to Eagles Square in the Three Arms Zone and that it would be hosting the grand finale of the independence programme on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead top government officials and friends of the country to the event.

It's for security reasons

It was gathered that the plan to shut down the complex consisting of a high-rise building overlooking the square was for security purposes.

According to the report, Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, disclosed the government’s decision in a circular titled, ‘Closure of federal secretariat phases 1-3 on Thursday, September 30, 2021, by 2 pm.’

The circular was reportedly signed by the permanent secretary, service welfare office of the OHCSF, Ngozi Onwudiwe, and was addressed to all ministers, heads of agencies, chairmen of commissions, permanent secretaries and others.

Vanguard also reports that the federal government alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The alert was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Heavy security beefed up at NASS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there was a heavy security presence in and around the National Assembly to thwart a planned protest by some legislative aides.

It was reported that the management on Monday, September 27, beefed up security after workers under the auspices of Salary Arrears Affected Legislative Aides (SAALA) vowed to ground activities.

Security personnel including anti-riot and regular policemen, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel and Sergeant-at-Arms have been deployed to the complex manning various entrances and exits.

Source: Legit Nigeria