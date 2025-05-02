Madu, a film by Nigerian filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson, has been listed among works of art at the 2025 News and Documentary Emmy Awards

The film, set in Lagos and the UK, was co-directed by Benson and Matt Ogens, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker

Benson has become one of the few Nigerian film directors to be recognised internationally

It is a landmark recognition for Nigerian filmmakers and the rise of African documentary storytelling, as award-winning Joel Kachi Benson scored two nominations for Madu at the 2025 News and Documentary Emmy Awards, organised by the National Academy of Television Arts.

Madu is a completely engrossing feature documentary co-directed by Benson and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matt Ogens.

The documentary, which was set in Lagos and the UK, was nominated in two different categories of Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary and Outstanding Direction at the 2025 News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

These nominations are remarkable for Benson and the Nigerian documentary film industry.

The recognition and eventual nominations are more than a personal triumph for Benson, renowned for his Venice Lion-winning Daughters of Chibok, with a sequel, Mothers of Chibok, which was recently premiered in Nigeria.

The nominations signal the appeal African documentaries are gaining globally. Reacting to his Emmy nominations, Benson said:

“Stories like Madu are why I became a filmmaker. They remind us that hope can come from the most unexpected places, and that the world is hungry for stories told from an authentic African perspective. This recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts is a win for all of us who believe in the power of documentary to change minds and change lives.”

From his Lagos-based production company, JB Multimedia Studios, Benson consistently pushed the boundaries of impact storytelling, spotlighting everyday heroes, hidden struggles, and transformational journeys across the continent.

With these Emmy nominations, Benson becomes one of the few Nigerian film directors to be recognised at such a prestigious global stage, joining a growing wave of African creators gaining traction.

Check out other films nominated in Madu's two categories:

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial

Paramount+ [MTV Entertainment Studios, District 33, Park Pictures, Strike Anywhere]

Butterfly in the Sky

Netflix [Sidestilt Films, Window Pictures, XTR]

Hollywood Black

MGM+ [Radical Media, Culture Machine, Significant Productions]

King Coal POV

PBS [Narrow Vision Endeavors, Cottage M, Drexler Films, King Coal Productions LLC, Fishbowl Films]

Madu

Disney + [Disney Branded Television, Hunting Lane Films]

Outstanding Direction – Documentary

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

National Geographic [Silverback Films]

Daughters

Netflix [XTR, Object & Animal, Epoch Films, Park Pictures, OPC, World of HA, Simpson Street, Two One Five]

Frida

Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]

Madu

Disney + [Disney Branded Television, Hunting Lane Films]

Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal American Experience

PBS [GBH, Madrona Productions]

Check out the full list of 2025 Emmy nominations here.

About Madu

Madu tells the inspirational true story of Anthony Madu, a young ballet dancer from Lagos whose video dancing in the rain went viral and changed his life forever.

From the streets of Nigeria to the prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School in the United Kingdom, the film traces Anthony’s inspiring journey with intimacy, beauty, and emotional weight.

Madu garnered critical acclaim for its poetic visual style, tender narrative, and the themes of resilience, identity, and opportunity. It has been featured at leading festivals and adopted as an educational resource across multiple countries.

More about filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson

He is a Nigerian documentary filmmaker and founder of JB Multimedia Studios. Known for pioneering immersive and impact-driven films, he won the Venice Lion in 2019 for Daughters of Chibok, the first VR film from Nigeria. His work blends powerful storytelling with social advocacy, earning him recognition as one of Africa’s leading voices in nonfiction film.

