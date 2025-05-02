'Apply Now': Ogun Government Begins Fresh Recruitment
- The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), has announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise for new operatives
- Legit.ng gathered that this is In line with the government's mission to safer roads and effective traffic management across Ogun 18 major traffic corridors
- Governor Dapo Abiodun had expressed his wish to bolster the agency’s operational capacity to meet the increasing demand for effective traffic management across the state
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
Abeokuta, Ogun state - Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, has approved the recruitment of new operatives into the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE).
Ogun begins TRACE recruitment
In a release from the office of the TRACE commander-general/chief executive, 'Seni Ogunyemi, disclosed that the recruitment exercise was aimed at increasing the Agency's human capacity to further enhance its operational response in emergency situations across the state.
Authorities, therefore, enjoined interested candidates to apply and submit their application form free of charge via the official website: http://ogunstatetraceagency.com, the application window would be open from Friday, May 2 to Friday, May 16, 2025.
The agency would be seeking disciplined, honest, dedicated, and service-oriented individuals, who would be passionate about public safety and willing to make a career in traffic management in Ogun state.
Need for Ogun to tackle unemployment
Legit.ng reports that the unemployment rate in Nigeria is currently at 4.3% for the second quarter of 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Governor Abiodun described unemployment as a challenge that must be tackled head-on in a bid to build a prosperous and sustainable future for the state as well as the country at large.
Abiodun added that while unemployment affects all age groups, youth unemployment is a crisis that must be addressed as a matter of urgency.
The Ogun governor assured that his administration remains committed to the restructuring of the state.
Ogun: Abiodun honours best-graduating students
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abiodun honoured Samuel Badekale and Haroun Adebakin—who emerged as the best-graduating students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a perfect 5.0 CGPA as Education Ambassadors of Ogun state.
Governor Abiodun said the UNILAG's best-graduating students are to engage with students, share their experiences, and encourage academic excellence.
Abiodun said his administration will continue to honor and support exceptional individuals who make Ogun state proud.
Source: Legit.ng
