The military has declared that the activities of dreaded Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria would soon come to an end

General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), made the disclosure on Wednesday, September 29, at a dialogue

The CDS, however, advised the media to be careful in the reportage of the operation of the military activities in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Armed Force has assured the people of the country that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and bandits would soon be a thing of the past.

Legit.ng reports that the assurance was given on Wednesday, September 29, by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, at a special edition of Open Ears Press Dialogue organised via zoom.

The Military has restated its commitment to end Boko Haram, banditry in Nigeria. Credit: Defence Headquarters.

Source: Facebook

In his response to the questions posed by the participants, Irabor said the military would not rest on its oars, saying that they need to engage other stakeholders to end the insurgency in the country.

Attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy

Irabor noted that what happened at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) was a bandit attack, saying that the bandits wanted to take advantage of the lapses they observed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He lamented that some men were killed during the attack as he added that the public has been briefed about the details of what happened at the NDA.

No division in the Armed Forces

Speaking on the alleged division in the Army, the Chief of Defence Staff urged the media to be careful in the reportage of the operation of the Military as regards the fight against insurgency in the country.

He said some comments do not promote unity and cohesion among Nigerians, saying that reports about the division in the Armed Forces are false, incorrect and misleading.

Irabor said:

"I want to make an appeal that a broken Armed Forces is not good for the country. It will be ill-advised to write that there is division among the Military. I want to assure you that we are united."

Responding to the question of why the Military is yet to end insurgency and banditry in Nigeria, Irabor noted that the traditional duty of the military is to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

He said the Military is only a part of the solutions to insecurity in the country, saying that it would be improper to assume that the Military is the only solution because it is at the forefront of the war.

Military's plan for last quarter of the year

Speaking on the activities of the military to tame insurgents and bandits during the last quarter of the year, Irabor said the security architecture would be strengthened in order to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

Irabor noted:

"We are going to strengthen our security operatives to ensure all operations remain effective. We will take stock of our activities since January 2021 and look at how to improve on the achievements in the coming year.

"This is a period of review and we are going to canvass for more support in terms of finances to ensure that the operational engagement becomes more effective.

"Many people have advised that the Military should go technology but the truth of the matter is that can't be achieved by words of mouth but by finances."

The Defence chief urged Nigerians to always support the Military and other security agencies, especially the police in the fight against the insurgents and bandits.

Why press must be objective, factual

General Irabor, who commended the impacts of the Nigerian journalist in their timely report of events, appealed that the media organization must always verify the authenticity of their reports before going into the press to avoid misleading the public.

He noted:

"The press must be objective in their reportage, especially when it has to do with the issue of security. This will help the Military to achieve great success in the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country. The Armed Forces will continue to remain focused."

Accidental strike in Yobe state

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Mashal Isiaka Amao, while speaking on the victims of an accidental airstrike in Yobe state, said the investigation is ongoing on the incident, noting that the public would be informed when the investigation is done.

He added that the procurement of the Super Tucano Aircraft has really helped the Military in the fight against Boko Haram and banditry in the country.

First batch of Tucano Fighter jets 5arrive Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived in Kano on the afternoon of Thursday, July 22.

It was reported that the director of NAF public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, had on July 15, 2021, said the anticipated aircraft had left the United States en route Nigeria.

Gbakwet had said the six aircraft would be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

Source: Legit.ng