Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that as the Kaduna state government in collaboration prepares to launch an attack on bandits, some telecommunication services will be shut down in some LGAs.

The Kaduna governor said this decision will affect local government areas that share borders with Zamfara and Katsina known to be bandits' hideouts.

A publication by Daily Trust quoted the governor as saying:

“We have been advised by the Military and other security agencies to shut down telecommunication services in certain LGAs but we are waiting for the security agencies to tell us which specific areas and when.

“But I want the people of Kaduna State to know that if they give us the go-ahead tomorrow [Wednesday], we will shut down tomorrow.”

Source: Legit.ng