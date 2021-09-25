Armed bandits have reportedly struck again in Kuregu community in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state

An eye witness who did not want his name revealed said the bandits killed two persons and abducted a teacher

The eye witness added that the bandits were asking for the houses of rich people when they stormed the community on Friday, September 24

Zaria LGA, Kaduna state - Bandits have killed two persons and abducted an Arabic and Islamic studies teacher in Kuregu community in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reported that the incident happened on Friday, September 24, around 10pm.

Bandits kill two persons, abduct an Arabic and Islamic studies teacher in Kuregu community in Zaria local gvernment of Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

A resident of Kuregu community who spoke anonymously said that the two persons killed were members of the community.

He said the victims were just at the wrong place at the wrong time because the bandits came asking for the houses of wealthy individuals in the community when they came across the victims and shot them before abducting an Islamic studies teacher in the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abductors of Bethel Baptist’s students arrested

Meanwhile, the suspected abductors of students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state have been nabbed by the Nigeria police.

The suspects, Adamu Bello, Isiaku Lawal and Muazu Abubakar, who were paraded by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, in Abuja on Thursday, September 23, were part of the 25 gang members who kidnapped 126 students from the school on Monday, July 5.

Mba revealed that the suspects played active roles in the kidnap of the students. The police spokesman further stated that the three were among the 50 suspects arrested for various offences.

Police arrest two suspected killers of Senator Na’Allah’s son

In another related development, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of Abdulkareem Na‎’Allah, the 36-year-old son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

It was gathered that the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Jalige Mohammed, confirmed the arrest, adding that one of the suspects was at large. He said:

“Yes we have two suspected killers of Abdulkareem Na’Allah in our custody. One other is at large."

Source: Legit