Abuja, FCT - A northern socio-political group, the Northern Patriots, has called on Nigerians to begin the process of recalling all members of the National Assembly, accusing the federal legislature of betraying public trust and turning a blind eye to alleged regional bias in government spending.

In a statement signed by its president and released on Sunday, October 12, Alhaji Babagida Muazu, the group alleged that the current National Assembly has become “a rubber stamp” for the executive branch, allowing federal funds to be spent on projects outside the 2025 Appropriation Act.

Muazu claimed that many of the projects being implemented without legislative approval are concentrated in the Southwest geopoitical zone.

“The National Assembly has sold out Nigerians for a cup of garri,” he said. “We are witnessing the most docile and directionless set of lawmakers since 1999. They have surrendered their oversight powers and failed to defend the sanctity of the budget.”

2025 budget: Group raises concerns on transparency

The Northern Patriots alleged that several new federal projects were never approved by lawmakers but are being funded and executed “under a covert political strategy” to divert national resources.

Muazu described the alleged spending as “a scandal of monumental proportions,” claiming that projects worth billions of naira were being executed outside the approved budget framework.

“Yet the very lawmakers who should check these abuses have gone silent, perhaps because their own pockets are being lined,” he further alleged.

Northern lawmakers accused of complicity

The group specifically slammed northern legislators, accusing them of betraying their constituents by failing to challenge what it called “an attempt to economically isolate the North.”

“Instead of defending their constituencies, these lawmakers have turned themselves into errand boys of the executive,” Muazu said. “They attend oversight visits that end with envelopes instead of accountability.”

Group begins mobilisation for recall effort

The Northern Patriots said it has begun mobilising civil society groups, traditional leaders, and youth organisations across the 19 northern states to initiate recall processes for their senators and House of Representatives members.

“The North will not remain silent while others feed fat on our collective resources,” Muazu declared. “Every lawmaker who has failed to speak up against this injustice must be recalled. We are taking this message to every ward and every emirate.”

The group also criticised the leadership of both chambers, accusing them of presiding over a compromised legislature.

“The National Assembly has become a marketplace for personal gain, not a sanctuary for national interest,” Muazu said. “There is no separation of powers anymore—only a collaboration of silence.”

Report on alleged “Off-Budget” spending to be released

Muazu said the group would soon release a detailed report listing specific federal projects allegedly executed outside the approved 2025 budget and naming the agencies involved.

“The legislature is asleep while the executive rewrites the budget by stealth,” he said. “If this continues, there will be nothing left to check or balance.”

While much of the group’s criticism focused on northern lawmakers, Muazu insisted the call for accountability cuts across the country.

“This is not about the North versus the South, it is about saving our democracy,” he said. “The lawmakers who failed to defend Nigeria’s unity and transparency have lost their legitimacy. The people must now act.”

