A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment she buried her father at his hometown

According to the grieving daughter, her father's siblings had allegedly refused to conduct her father's burial so she had to shoulder the burden alone

Condolence messages and words of encouragement filled the comments section as netizens sympathised with the lady

A 20-year-old Nigerian lady who sponsored her father's burial at his hometown, alleged that his siblings had refused to take part in the ceremony.

An emotional clip showed the grieving daughter in tears as she bid farewell to her father during his burial.

20-year-old lady in tears after organising her father's burial.

Source: TikTok

20-year-old lady buries dad

The video was shared by @udcakesandmore on TikTok, who explained that she had shouldered the burden of organising the burial alone.

Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude to God for enabling her to pull through the difficult situation.

In the video, she was seen crying uncontrollably as her father's body was brought to the burial venue in a coffin.

She paid tribute to her father, acknowledging the weight of responsibility she had carried out as his first child.

In her words:

"Welcome home dad. What your siblings could not do for you, your 20-year-old first child did it. Go well nnam. It was never an easy task for me as first child who is single but I am grateful to God I pulled through and shamed fools that think their evil plans will come to pass."

20-year-old drags her relatives after singlehandedly organising her father's burial.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as 20-year-old lady buries father

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@Ifechi said:

"Actually her father siblings owe their brother a befitting burial what happened to siblings love ,leaving it all to a 20 year old is so disheartening."

@Sommy said:

''I teared up immediately. u would never understand the pain until it’s coming from ur compound !"

@HAIR VENDOR IN BENIN said:

"The people saying her dad’s siblings owe him nothing who trained you guysss??? I’m sorry but your mother and father failed you if you have that mentality!"

@YourFaveNma said:

"This was exactly what happened when my mom died i was 18 old then and my father’s siblings refused to burial my mom. To GOD made it i had and did it and everyone was shock. I’m a strong orphan."

@kadi207 reacted:

"Burial rice fit they sweet till them cook am for ur compound,i understand they pain she's passing through have being there before."

@Kettypery410 said:

"God please don’t let my dad die now cause I don’t even have shishi to give him a good burial may all departed parents rest peacefully and may the kids find peace."

@Wigessence.ng/wigmaker in Phc commented:

"What do you people mean by his father's siblings owe his father nothing?? but if he have properties the will come and drag it with her mother abi. Una no well for this app."

@Lil-sharlie said:

"So sorry dear. Omo I was thinking it was an old lady holding the frame when I saw 20 years old child. I had to go to your page and confirm something. So sorry."

@lizzy added:

"Entering this comment section I'm highly disappointed, saying her father siblings doesn't owe him anything, who raised you people, I'm short of words I don't know for your family but in my family I owe my siblings and my siblings owe me, we are blood, my mom gave birth to 2 kids, me and my sister and we owe each other a big time slf."

