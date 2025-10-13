OAP Osi Suave has reacted to the names of the individuals on President Bola Tinubu’s pardon list

The list, which was shared a few hours ago, has sparked a debate among many Nigerians

Fans joined the conversation, agreeing with the media personality and sharing their thoughts on the list as well

On-Air Personality Osikhena Dirisu, better known as Osi Suave, has shared his opinion on the names of individuals on President Bola Tinubu's pardon list.

The presidential pardon list, which was released over the weekend, has sparked concern among many Nigerians due to the inclusion of certain individuals.

Some convicts and people on death row were part of those pardoned, as seen on the list.

Reacting to the list, Osi Suave opined that the “Nigerian factor” must have been considered during its compilation.

According to him, the people responsible for the list didn't focus on petty crimes or individuals at the tail end of their sentences, which he believes muddled the entire process.

Osi Suave shares take on presidential pardon list

The media personality further suggested that the president might have simply signed off on the list without properly reviewing it.

He pointed out that some individuals on the list should still be in prison, questioning how someone convicted of killing their partner could receive a presidential pardon.

Osi Suave also highlighted that kidnappers were among those pardoned, calling the decision a bad example to set.

Recall that Osi Suave is known for being vocal on societal issues, especially those that touch his heart or involve celebrities.

What fans said about Osi Suave's post

Reactions have trailed the tweet of the media personality, with many agreeing with him. They shared what they feel and noted that President Tinubu might be using the list to prepare for 2025 election. Here are comments below:

@abfat_snr reacted:

"Or maybe it's part of political bargain for 2027 coz the list is so irresponsible."

@DavidOchiama commented:

"Check out the drug dealers and arms traffickers that he pardoned too. Man just released hardcore killers back into the society."

@AbiolaAloba shared:

"You don’t understand politics. A and T held the country to ransom . Today they guard national matters. One man’s freedom fighter is another man’s rebel."

@sepril23NG wrote:

"It’s very clear, some people got very much richer compiling that list the president could have one or two he wants to do political favors, but those pardons in general were clearly bought. A brutal robber and kidnapper can get a pardon, what happens to the president that released him when he returns to crime?"

@LarreyDaCryp shared:

"Extremely as example. Sincerely, it affected my likeness for the president. So someone can kill me and get a pardon from the man I support. It's shameful, to say the least."

