The three suspected kidnappers of Bethel Baptists school students has disclosed why they carried out the operation

The suspects who were paraded by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, on Thursday, September 23, in Abuja, gave fresh details on how they carried out the operation

The suspects noted that they were led by desperation to survive and decided to get involved with other gang members

FCT, Abuja- The suspected abductors of students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state were nabbed recently by the Nigeria police.

The Punch reports that the suspects, Adamu Bello, Isiaku Lawal and Muazu Abubakar, who were paraded by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, in Abuja on Thursday, September 23, were part of the 25 gang members who kidnapped 126 students from the school on Monday, July 5.

Mba revealed that the suspects played active roles in the kidnap of the students.

The Nigeria Police have recently confirmed the arrest of 3 abductors of Bethel Baptist’s students, gives fresh details on the operation. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that about 100 of the victims have so far been freed by their abductors

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The police spokesman hinted further that the three were among the 50 suspects arrested for various offences, a report by Premium Times also indicate.

Responding to questions, Abubakar, who was dressed in military camouflage, said:

“We kidnapped them because we needed money.

“Twenty-five of us carried out the operation. We kidnapped 126 students and I got N100,000 share from the money (ransom).”

Policeman killed, others injured as commercial cyclists riot in Lagos

Earlier, A report by The Nation indicates that the Superintendent of Police (SP) shot dead and two other cops allegedly injured after commercial motorcyclists went haywire in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident occurred between 5 pm and 6 pm Thursday, September 23, at Ajao Estate in Isolo while the policemen were trying to impound motorcyclists.

The cops, according to the report, had succeeded in seizing some of the bikes for allegedly flouting the State Traffic Law when the aggrieved motorcyclists mobilised and attacked them.

Huge breakthrough as Police arrest abductors of Greenfield university, Bethel Baptist's students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the kidnappers of Greenfield University students and Bethel Baptist High School students, have been arrested by the Kaduna state police command.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, made this announcement on Thursday, September 16, while parading suspects at the command’s headquarters along Bida road in the state capital.

Jalige also stated that the kidnappers of the 37 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi local government area of the state are in the police net.

Source: Legit