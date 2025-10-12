Popular influencer Ola of Lagos’s new car lot was recently demolished by the Lagos State government

Fresh details suggested the structure may have been built under a high-tension power line

The influencer has maintained a positive attitude, promising to rebuild bigger and better

Social media influencer and car dealer, Ola of Lagos, is back in the headlines after the sudden demolition of his newly built luxury car showroom in Lagos.

The entrepreneur confirmed the development on Sunday, October 12, through his Instagram stories, expressing calm and gratitude despite the financial setback.

Ola wrote:

“New showroom coming soon… Bigger and better insha Allah. We’re still active! We’ve been before our physical showroom and we’d always be."

In another post, the influencer thanked his fans and followers for their outpouring of concern.

He explained that although the loss was painful, he had learned to remain positive through challenges.

He wrote:

“Omo, these calls and messages much. Thank y’all tho, I’m good. I promise I’m smiling atm self. Been chesting losses for long, losses that will comfortably get me a bedroom apartment in Ikoyi. Man will just reason all, smile, thank God, come online to drop motivation, show love then keep going. All is well ooo haha.”

The post earned him praise from fans for his resilience and positive spirit amid adversity.

Hours after the demolition went viral, new information surfaced suggesting why the Lagos State government may have taken the action.

A Twitter user, Lawyer Agboola, had raised concerns as far back as January about the location of the car lot when it was unveiled.

According to him, the structure appeared to have been built directly under a high-tension power line, a safety violation under Nigerian law.

He had written at the time:

“Big congrats to Ola of Lagos on the new car outlet! However, this outlet is under probably a 132kv/330kv power line. The law prohibits building under 132kv/330kv power lines for up to 30-50 metres safety reasons. If any mishap occurs, the electricity company won’t be held liable.”

Another social media user, @logical_pyper, also warned during the unveiling that the site could be at risk.

He tweeted:

“Tomorrow if govt destroy this place, hope nobody go complain sha because we can clearly see it’s under a high-tension wire.”

See the tweets here:

Fans react to tweets on Ola of Lagos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@prolific_eric:

"All car showroom under the power line are all temporary buildings and non will ever use a solid floor or wall. Everyone already knew this and show room has been closing since last year due to road widening. It’s very clear a lot of these internet people just argue blindly and nag online. But very disconnected from reality.‼️‼️‼️"

@CollinsAsein:

"During GEJ if you build or have lands under high tension you will be compensated with over N30m."

@ColdFigures:@ndictmedia:

"It was said, the authorities has a lot to do before construction of structure.Why do they always let them complete before demolition. Govt should not let them build in the 1st place"

