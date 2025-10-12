Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he is returning to coaching, ending years of speculation about his next move

The French legend and former Real Madrid manager has snubbed Manchester United while naming his dream job

Zidane has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid after a second spell in 2021

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that his coaching journey is far from over, but his next destination will not be at club level.

Despite being approached by Manchester United and several other European top clubs, the France football legend has revealed that his dream is to manage the French national team, a role he has been quietly eyeing for years.

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he is returning to management after four years since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. Photo by Pascal Lachenaud

Source: Getty Images

After nearly four years away from management, Zidane is ready to return to the dugout.

The former Real Madrid manager, who last managed Los Blancos in 2021, disclosed his intentions during the Festival Dello Sport, an event where he opened up about his passion for the game and his plans for the future.

“For sure I’m returning to work as head coach. It’s my plan,” Zidane was quoted by Get Football..

His statement put an end to speculation about his possible retirement from football management.

The 1998 World Cup winner has remained one of the most sought-after coaches in the world, largely due to his incredible achievements with Real Madrid, where he won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and multiple domestic trophies.

Zidane reveals dream job

While top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Juventus, and PSG, have made attempts to lure Zidane back into club football, the Frenchman remains focused on leading Les Bleus.

“My desire is to become France head coach one day… let’s see.”

Zidane's declaration has added new layers to the ongoing conversation around Didier Deschamps’ future.

Manchester United is under pressure to sack manager Ruben Amorim following an underwhelming start to his career at Old Trafford. Photo by Vince Mignott

Source: Getty Images

Deschamps, who guided France to the 2018 World Cup title and the Euro 2024 final, is under contract until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Zidane’s availability could shift plans sooner.

With his deep understanding of the French football culture and his legendary status among players, Zidane is seen by many as the natural heir to Deschamps.

Manchester United miss out again

Zidane’s revelation comes as a fresh blow to Manchester United, who reportedly made several approaches during the Frenchman’s managerial sabbatical.

According to Mirror Football, the Red Devils are struggling under Ruben Amorim, who has endured a difficult start to his tenure after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, Man United’s lowest-ever finish.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has continued to publicly back Amorim, but speculation over his future persists.

The club’s search for Amorim’s successor has seen them linked to Oliver Glasner, Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate, and even Diego Simeone.

Source: Legit.ng