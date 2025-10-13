Actor Sunkanmi Omobonlale has finally broken his silence weeks after the death of his stepbrother and actress Peju Ogunmola's only son

Sunkanmi Omobonlale shared an old photo of himself and Peju Ogunmola's son as he recounted the memories they shared

The actor's emotional tribute on Peju Ogunmola's son's first posthumous birthday has also stirred reactions from many, including celebrities

Yoruba actor Sunkanmi Omobonlale has returned to social media a few weeks after the death of his stepbrother and actress Peju Ogunmola's only son.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the movie industry was thrown into mourning on Tuesday, September 2, after news of Peju Ogunmola’s only child, Ayomikun's death, emerged online.

On Sunday, October 12, Sunkanmi celebrated Peju Ogunmola's son's first posthumous birthday with an emotional tribute.

The actor recounted how the late Ayomikun used to refer to him as 'Idan mi,' highlighting their close bond.

"Heaven gained you too soon, but I hold on to the laughter you left behind, the kindness you carried, and the love that still lingers in every corner of my heart. You were more than a brother, you were a piece of my soul, a light that even death could not dim. In every sunrise that reminds me of your brightness, in every quiet night where I whisper your name and feel peace. Happy birthday in heaven, my Oluwanisola. Your name still feels like a prayer, and your memory a melody that never stops playing. Keep resting, my brother, and when the stars glow a little brighter tonight, I’ll know it’s you smiling down still calling me 'Idan mi,'" he wrote.

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actors from the Yoruba movie industry paid a condolence visit to their colleagues Peju Ogunmola and Sunday Omobonlale, aka Papi Luwe, at their residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sunkanmi Omobonlale's emotional tribute as he celebrated his stepbrother is below:

Reactions trail Sunkanmi Omobonlale's tributes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

asiwajucouture said:

"May God give you the strength to bear this loss and grant eternal rest to the departed soul. Accept my condolences @sunkanmi_omobolanle."

officialsalawaabeni reacted:

"So sorry Sunkonmi , May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace Amin."

officialsholakosoko said:

"OMG Pls, take heart bro. May his soul rest in peace and the Lord will heal the family."

dammie_stiles said:

"love you ayomeekun the laughter you left behind to be remembered forever ,we go back in the days you want all your dreams coming to reality and you working hard n u said brother TOP TOP till we meet again rip."

nideb15 reacted:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray God gives your family peace to continue to deal with his loss. It is well in Jesus name amen."

Facts about Peju Ogunmola

Legit.ng also shared facts about veteran actress Peju Ogunmola, who is from a family rooted in Nollywood.

Her father, Kola Ogunmola, and brother, Yomi Ogunmola, both late, were popular faces in the country's movie industry.

Peju Ogunmola's husband, Papi Luwe, and her stepson, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, are also stars in Nollywood.

