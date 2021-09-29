Chinedu Ogah, a member of the House of Representatives in Ebonyi state, has explained why the southeast region alone cannot produce the next president

Ogah said for southeast to get a hold of that exalted position, they must pitch tent with other zones, adding that the five states cannot achieve this aim alone

The lawmaker hinted further that he is in total support of the southern president in 2023, noting that

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency of Ebonyi state in the House of Representatives, Honourable Chinedu Ogah, says the southeast zone of the country must lobby other zones to produce the next President of the country.

According to him, the five states alone cannot get a shot at the exalted position in the country without the support of other states and zones and therefore has to lobby to actualize its dream of producing the president in 2023 general elections, Vanguard reported.

Speaking with reporters at Abakaliki residence on Tuesday, September 28, the lawmaker stressed that he was in support of Southern president in 2023.

Ebonyi Reps member reveals why the Southeast zone alone cannot produce next president. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I want our people to understand that it is not about Igbo presidency, it is about the president of the country. I am supporting a south eastern person to be president.

“It is not about Igbo presidency because we don’t have Igbo president in the constitution, what we have is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that is what is contained in the constitution. We should lobby other zones to get south east president because the five eastern states cannot win the position without the support of other zones."

It would be recalled that the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) and Ohanaeze Ndigbo earlier slammed northern governors and traditional rulers for opposing power rotation, a report by The Sun News also indicate.

According to the groups, it was strange that the region under whose leadership Nigeria has continued to perform woefully would think of retaining power beyond 2023.

2023: National coordinator of Tinubu campaign group resigns

Earlier, in order to focus on the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Aliyu Lawal Saulawa, the national coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) movement, has stepped down from his position.

Saulawa, who made this known in Abuja on Monday, September 27, explained that he resigned from the office in order to join hands with TSG and make the Tinubu 2023 presidency a reality, Leadership reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the former BAT chief noted that those who support the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the people willing to maintain Nigeria's unity and prosperity.

Southeast Governor says it is too early to discuss Igbo presidency, gives reason

Meanwhile, Umahi says calls for the Igbo presidency in 2023 were too early and distracting.

He made this statement while speaking with newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, September 6, at the Presidential Villa.

Legit.ng gathered that Umahi advised Southeast governors and APC governors to focus on projects that would bring about development in their state, region and the country at large.

Source: Legit Newspaper