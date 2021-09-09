Governor Dave Umahi has again condemned the series of discussion centered around the 2023 elections in the country

The Ebonyi state governor made this disclosure after his recent visit with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja

Umahi noted that it is too early to have such discussions and even too distracting as well, urging his counterparts to focus on developmental matters

As the battle for the next president gets tougher by the day, the Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi, has said calls for the Igbo presidency in 2023 is too early and distracting.

Leadership reported that he made this statement while speaking with newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, September 6, at the Presidential Villa.

Umahi advised Southeast governors and APC governors to focus on projects that would bring about development in their state, region and the country at large.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Southeast governor has said that it is too early discuss Igbo presidency and too distracting.

He said:

“Well, for me, I’m very much entrenched in completing my projects. And I will look into politics when my tenure is remaining one year, which is from May 29, 2022. And I think it is the same thing with other governors of South East and by extension, governors of APC."

It would be recalled that Governor David Umahi had said that God’s anointing is needed for the Igbo to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, Premiumtimes also reported.

He added that there has been an increased agitation for President Muhammadu Buhari's successor to come from Nigeria’s South-east.

Umahi stated that:

“We need God’s own anointing for our own anointed president for the interests and unity of this country."

2023: God will not give Nigeria another president like Buhari, Wike blasts Gov Umahi

Earlier, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike reacted to a statement credited to his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi, who said that God will give Nigeria a president like Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Wednesday, September 8, berated the Ebonyi state governor, adding that he is lying to the president, reports indicate.

According to him, the president himself knows that God won’t give the country another leader like him in 2023.

Presidency 2023: I will feel bad if APC doesn’t give Southeast opportunity, Governor Umahi opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state says he will feel bad if the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not give the southeast a chance at the presidency in 2023.

The Ebonyi state governor said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Friday, September 3.

Governor Umahi noted that the major yearning of the people of the southeastern region is that they should be given a chance to produce Nigeria's president, whether on the platform of the PDP or the APC.

Source: Legit Nigeria