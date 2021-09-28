The craving for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to join the 2023 presidential race is getting stronger in the southwest

Many of the former Lagos governor's allies are now joining forces to make him emerge as president in 2023

One of such persons is the national coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu group, Aliyu Lawal Saulawa, who recently resigned to lend his support to the APC national leader

In order to focus on the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Aliyu Lawal Saulawa, the national coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) movement, has stepped down from his position.

Saulawa, who made this known in Abuja on Monday, September 27, explained that he resigned from the office in order to join hands with TSG and make the Tinubu 2023 presidency a reality, Leadership reports.

Saulawa said it is time for Tinubu to step out and go for the presidency (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

The former BAT chief noted that those who support the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the people willing to maintain Nigeria's unity and prosperity.

Time to rally round Tinubu for president

He stated that previous elections have revealed the submission of people from the southwest to Tinubu and as such, it is time for him to get the needed support ahead of the next presidential poll.

Saulawa said:

“You all know that in Nigeria we are into a system of North-South and South-North. So what we have been seeing from the previous elections is total submission of the people of South West especially under the capacity of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So these are the people willing to maintain the unity and prosperity of Nigerians for our younger generation. So we have no option but to rally round Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president."

2023: Osinbajo’s presidential posters flood Osun

Meanwhile, it was reported that the presidential ambition of Tinubu might be dashed if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decided to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This was as some posters with the photograph of Osinbajo had flooded the streets and areas in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

Legit.ng gathered that the residents of the city woke up to see the walls covered with posters, displaying Osinbajo for president in 2023.

