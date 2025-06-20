Amount the Air India Plane Crash Only Survivor Will Get as Compensation Released

Air India has pledged ₹25 lakh (approximately €24,500 or ₦43.5 million) in interim compensation for each victim and the lone survivor of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash

The disaster, which claimed 241 lives, is being regarded as the world’s deadliest aviation incident in the last decade

The airline’s move follows Tata Sons’ earlier commitment of ₹1 crore, bringing total aid per affected family to nearly ₦221 million

Air India announced on Saturday that it would provide an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh (approximately £21,000 or €24,500) to the only survivor, a 40-year-old Ramesh Viswashkumar and next of kin of the 241 passengers who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

This compensation amounts to over ₦43.5 million per recipient.

“As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh, or approximately £21,000, each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore, or approximately £85,000, support already announced by Tata Sons,” the airline stated in a post on X.

Tata Group’s ₹1 crore support brings total aid to nearly ₦2.3 billion

This interim payout adds to the earlier commitment made by Tata Sons—the airline’s parent company—of ₹1 crore (roughly €98,000 or ₦177.6 million) per victim’s family. Combined, the total monetary support for each bereaved family now approaches ₦221 million.

The Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board, was en route to Gatwick Airport when it crashed into a medical college hostel during the lunch hour on Thursday.

Viswashkumar, a British citizen of Indian descent seated in 11A, was the only survivor and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Airline pledges continued support after worst aviation disaster in a decade

“Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time,” the airline said.

The Ahmedabad tragedy is being recognised as the world’s most devastating aviation accident in the past ten years.

The swift disbursement of financial aid showed the magnitude of the loss and the urgent need for relief as victims’ families and the lone survivor begin the difficult journey toward healing.

