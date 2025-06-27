Many Nigerians seeking to "Japa" are prioritising countries with faster, hassle-free citizenship processes due to insecurity and limited opportunities at home

Countries like Vanuatu, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, and Turkey offer citizenship in as little as one to six months, mainly through investment or simplified residency requirements

Others like Argentina, Mexico, and Peru provide accessible citizenship paths after just two years of legal residency, making them attractive to low- and middle-income migrants

For many individuals seeking to relocate abroad, often referred to as “Japa” among Nigerians, the time it takes to secure citizenship is a key factor.

Whether driven by economic challenges, insecurity, or a desire for better opportunities, people are increasingly drawn to countries that offer clear and relatively quick naturalisation processes.

Full List of 9 Countries Where You Can Easily Obtain Citizenship for Immigrants

For some countries, it is extremely difficult for immigrants to become citizens, but some countries have an easy process.

Here are nine countries around the world where immigrants can obtain citizenship with minimal hassle and within a relatively short timeframe:

1. Vanuatu

Vanuatu, a peaceful island nation in the South Pacific, is one of the fastest countries to offer citizenship.

The process typically takes between one to four months, making it appealing for those in need of a quick, efficient route to a second passport.

Besides its speedy process, Vanuatu offers a tranquil lifestyle, lush scenery, and low crime rates. It’s ideal for individuals seeking a calm, tropical escape with straightforward legal pathways for immigration, Vanguard reported.

2. St. Kitts & Nevis

Citizenship in St. Kitts & Nevis can be obtained in as little as two to nine months. The twin-island Caribbean country is known for its political stability, tax-friendly policies, and English-speaking population.

It operates one of the oldest citizenship-by-investment programmes in the world. The streamlined application process and stable environment make it a favourite for investors and families looking to settle in a safe and scenic location.

3. Grenada

Grenada offers a relatively short naturalisation process, often taking just three to four months. The country is famed for its safety, hospitality, and beautiful landscapes.

With a strong passport that provides visa-free access to many countries, Grenada is an attractive option for frequent travellers.

Its efficient application procedure, supported by clear regulations, also contributes to its growing popularity among migrants.

4. Antigua & Barbuda

Citizenship in Antigua & Barbuda can be granted in about three to four months. These peaceful Caribbean islands boast stunning beaches, a welcoming community, and a stable political environment.

Applicants are drawn by the simplicity of the process and the fact that English is the official language. The country also offers generous visa-free travel benefits, making it a practical choice for global citizens.

5. Turkey

Turkey provides a path to citizenship in three to six months, primarily through property investment or other economic contributions. The country bridges Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of cultures, cuisine, and historical significance.

Its robust infrastructure, modern cities, and warm climate attract investors and expatriates alike. Turkey’s legal pathway to citizenship is well-defined, with support for investors and their families,

6. Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic offers citizenship through its residency programme in just two to three years. It is one of the more flexible options in the Caribbean, with simple requirements and a vibrant expat community, as contained in Forbes

This Spanish-speaking nation offers diverse living environments, from mountains to beaches. It appeals especially to retirees and digital nomads who can demonstrate stable income or personal ties to the country.

7. Argentina

Argentina allows immigrants to apply for citizenship after only two years of continuous residency. Unlike other countries, there’s no need for a significant investment, just a proven commitment to living in Argentina.

Though the bureaucratic system can be slow at times, the country's rich culture, low cost of living, and friendly locals more than compensate. It’s a great option for those seeking an affordable and welcoming home in South America.

8. Mexico

Mexico offers citizenship after two years of legal residency, particularly if you're from a Latin American or Iberian country, or married to a Mexican citizen. This makes it one of the most accessible options in North America.

From its diverse geography to its rich heritage and vibrant cities, Mexico offers a balanced lifestyle. The legal process is clear and supported by multiple pathways, making it a top destination for many Nigerians and Africans in general.

Full List of 9 Countries Where You Can Easily Obtain Citizenship for Immigrants

9. Peru

In Peru, immigrants can apply for citizenship after two years of residency. Applicants are required to demonstrate basic Spanish language skills and knowledge of Peruvian culture and history.

Despite these requirements, the process is straightforward. Peru offers a mix of busy cities and quiet, picturesque towns, allowing migrants to find a lifestyle that suits their needs, all while enjoying a relatively easy route to naturalisation.

