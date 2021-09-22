Ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Yahaya Bello has said presidential zoning is not the APC's constitution

The Kogi governor, however, said it is within the rights of those agitating for the presidency to return to the south in 2023 to do so

Governor Bello said this through one of his aides who represented him at the inauguration of a presidential campaign movement in Kaduna

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said Nigerian youths will decide his fate in the 2023 presidential race.

Daily Trust reported that Governor Bello said this during the inauguration of a presidential campaign movement, Yahaya Bello Network Group (YBN), organised for him by some northern youths in Kaduna.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said rotational presidency is not in the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Kogi governor also said rotational presidency is not in the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello, who was represented at the event by his special adviser on youth and student affairs, Ahmed Jubril, said it is a good development that Nigerian youths are now coming on board to identify with youth like them for the exalted position of Nigerian president.

Agitation for southern presidency

Also speaking on the agitation for the return of presidency to the south, Governor Bello said:

“The agitation is part of democracy, everybody has the right to call for what they want and it is their opinion.

"But we know that as a party, in the APC, we don’t have any fixed law saying anybody is entitled to power in any area for a period of time. Let the youth of Nigeria decide who they want."

Jubril said Governor Bello will emerge Nigeria's president "by the grace of God, because man proposes, but God has the final say."

He added:

“When elected President of Nigeria, Governor Bello will be doing a lot differently, because he has been doing that. The nation is just getting back from Coronavirus and economic recession and you can see Kogi was rated fastest growing economy in Nigeria within that period of time."

Source: Legit.ng