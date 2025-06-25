Ireland, Switzerland, and Singapore lead the world in education, with over 45% of their working-age populations holding Bachelor’s degrees or higher

The top 10 countries emphasise innovation, research, and accessibility, with world-class institutions like Oxford, MIT, and ETH Zurich driving academic excellence

Countries like Sweden and Israel combine quality education with social responsibility and tech focus, making education a key driver of national progress

In an era where knowledge drives progress, education has become the true measure of a nation’s potential.

Gone are the days when global dominance hinged on military might; today, it is universities, research labs, and classrooms that forge a country’s future.

In light of the above, Legit.ng has compiled a list of countries who are doing exceptionally well in education.

The list below:

1. Ireland

Ireland takes the top spot, with 52.4% of its working-age population having at least a Bachelor's degree.

Once known for agriculture, Ireland has transformed into a tech and pharma powerhouse thanks to consistent investment in education and globally recognised institutions like Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland follows with 46% of its adults holding tertiary qualifications.

Its dual education system combines academic learning with real-world job experience. Institutions such as ETH Zurich and University of Geneva are at the forefront of research, contributing to the country’s innovative edge.

3. Singapore

In third place is Singapore, where 45% of working-age citizens hold a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Renowned for academic rigour and a focus on STEM, the city-state is home to NUS and NTU, both ranked among the world’s top universities.

4. Belgium

Belgium secures fourth with 44.1% of its population degree-qualified, as reported by "University Magazine.

With three language communities managing education independently yet collaboratively, the system is diverse and inclusive.

Top institutions like KU Leuven drive research and academic excellence across regions.

5. United Kingdom

At 43.6%, the UK remains a global academic hub.

With prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, the UK’s higher education system is globally influential, attracting over half a million international students annually.

6. Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks sixth, with 42% of adults degree-educated.

Famous for Delft University of Technology and University of Amsterdam, the Dutch system focuses on research, international outlook, and accessibility through generous support for students, Nation reported.

7. United States

The US sits at seventh, with 40.3% of its massive workforce educated to a tertiary level.

Despite tuition challenges, institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Stanford keep the US at the forefront of global research and innovation.

8. Australia

With 39.7% of its adult population holding a university degree, Australia places eighth.

Known for University of Melbourne and ANU, the system integrates industry links, practical training, and remains a favourite for Asia-Pacific international students.

9. Israel

Israel also records 39.7% degree holders, thanks to its focus on science, tech, and military-based training.

Institutions like Technion and Hebrew University drive Israel’s global reputation as the “Startup Nation.”

10. Sweden

Sweden closes the top ten with 39.6% of adults holding tertiary degrees.

Known for Karolinska Institute and KTH, Sweden offers tuition-free education for EU citizens and a system built on sustainability, equality, and innovation.

